Angels starter Ramirez will miss rest of year with torn UCL
ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels starter JC Ramirez will miss the rest of this season because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament, and Tommy John surgery has been recommended for the right-hander.
Ramirez (0-2, 9.45 ERA) was put on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, a day after the 29-year-old pitcher felt tightness in his forearm in his second start this season.
After going 11-10 in 27 games last season, with 24 starts, Ramirez didn't pitch again after Aug. 19 when he was diagnosed with a partially torn UCL. He tried stem-cell therapy instead of surgery then.
"It definitely knocks the wind out of you when you see a guy who's worked as hard as he has and has to miss the whole year," Scioscia said.
