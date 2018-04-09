French league expending in China with TV deal

PARIS — The French football league is continuing its expansion in China after signing a four-year deal with the China Central Television group.

The LFP said in a statement its top-flight matches will be accessible to more than one billion people following the agreement with beIN Sports and CCTV. BeIN Sport has a partnership for the international media rights to French league games.

The deal covers four seasons, until 2021. From next season, two games will be broadcast live each match day on CCTV channels. Magazines produced by beIN Sports will also be aired, as well as match summaries.

Financial details were not disclosed.