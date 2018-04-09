Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters tabbed to lead Canada at world championships

CALGARY — Bill Peters has been named head coach of Canada's entry at next month's world hockey championships in Denmark.

It's the second time the head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes has been taken on the role.

Hockey Canada also announced Monday that St. Louis Blues head coach Mike Yeo will serve as associate coach, while Florida Panthers bench boss Bob Boughner will be an assistant.

"Canada has always managed to bring together elite-level coaches and players and we're again fortunate to be led by an experienced coaching staff for this year's world championship," Canada co-GM Sean Burke said in a statement.

Peters led Canada to gold at the 2016 worlds after helping the country also top the podium as an assistant in 2015.