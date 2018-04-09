Jets sign WR Charles Johnson, LB Kevin Minter
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed free agent wide receiver Charles Johnson and linebacker Kevin Minter.
Johnson becomes the 17th receiver on the Jets' roster, which includes Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and recently signed Terrelle Pryor.
Johnson was signed by Carolina last
Minter played for Cincinnati last season but spent his first four seasons in Arizona, where his defensive
