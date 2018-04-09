Rays place 2B Miller on 10-day DL with strained left groin
CHICAGO — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed second baseman Brad Miller on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left groin and selected right-hander Ryan Weber's contract from Triple-A Durham.
The Rays announced the moves Sunday night, hours after Miller was hurt running out of the batter's box on a single in a loss to Boston. Tampa Bay was scheduled to open a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.
Weber becomes the third player born in St. Petersburg to play for the Rays, joining pitcher Doug Waechter (2003-06) and first baseman Casey Kotchman (2011).
