Smith ties career high with 4 hits, Rays beat White Sox 5-4

CHICAGO — Mallex Smith matched a career-high with four hits, Joey Wendle hit his first homer and the Tampa Bay Rays stopped an eight-game losing streak by hanging on to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on a snowy and soggy Monday.

A bullpen that blew late leads in two of the three games at Boston last weekend got the job done after a shaky start by Chris Archer (1-0). Alex Colome escaped a second-and-third jam in the ninth by getting three straight groundouts, retiring Leury Garcia on a game-ending bouncer to first.

Tampa Bay had not won since beating the Red Sox on opening day.

Chicago lost for the sixth time in seven games and fell to 0-4 at Guaranteed Rate Field, matching their worst home start since 1987.

Smith had an RBI triple in the fourth, then singled and scored in the sixth. Smith was thrown out by first baseman Jose Abreu in the eighth when he tried to steal home with runners on the corners.

Wendle connected leading off a two-run fifth.

Tampa Bay's bullpen came through after Archer gave up four runs — three earned — and six hits in 52/3 innings.

Sergio Romo worked 1 1/3 innings, striking out Avisail Garcia with runners on second and third to end the eighth.

Colome escaped a jam in the ninth for his second save in four chances, after blowing two opportunities in Boston over the weekend.

He walked Abreu and gave up a single to Nicky Delmonico that put runners on first and second with none out. They moved up on a wild pitch, and Yolmer Sanchez bounced out to the pitcher. Tim Anderson grounded to third, and Colome retired Leury Garcia.

Delmonico hit a two-run homer for Chicago. Yoan Moncada added two hits, two walks and two runs, but the White Sox lost again coming off a three-game sweep by Detroit.

Miguel Gonzalez (0-2) gave up four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings after getting hit hard in a loss at Toronto last week.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Tampa Bay Rays placed 2B Brad Miller on the 10-day DL because of a strained left groin and selected RHP Ryan Weber's contract from Triple-A Durham. Miller was hurt running out of the batter's box on a single against Boston on Sunday. ... CF Kevin Kiermaier was in a walking boot and out of the lineup after bruising his right foot on Sunday. Manager Kevin Cash said X-rays did not show a break.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Blake Snell (0-1, 5.00 ERA) looks to bounce back after getting roughed up for five runs in 3 1/3 innings by the New York Yankees on Wednesday. He threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his first start against Boston.

White Sox: RHP Carson Fulmer (0-0, 5.40) looks to build on a somewhat promising first start, when he held three runs and five hits over five innings.

