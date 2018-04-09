NewsAlert: Body in bus crash misidentified, Xavier Labelle is alive, Parker Tobin dead

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice says one of the deceased in Friday's fatal crash involving the Humboldt Broncos bus was misidentified.

The ministry says the body of Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle.

It says Labelle is injured but alive, and Tobin is among the 15 people who died.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has apologized for the misidentification.