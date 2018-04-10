Canada loses appeal of field hockey suspension at Commonwealth Games
The Canadian men's field hockey team has lost its appeal of Taylor Curran's one-game suspension at the Commonwealth Games.
The North Vancouver midfielder was cited for foul play following Canada's 1-0 win over Scotland on Saturday at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.
The decision means Curran misses Tuesday's match against No. 1 Australia (2-0-0).
Canada, ranked 11th in the world. opened the tournament with a 6-2 loss to No. 9 New Zealand.
