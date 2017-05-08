Kyle Lowry opts out of final year of contract with Raptors

Kyle Lowry has made the worst-kept secret around the Toronto Raptors public.

The three-time all-star said Monday he’ll opt out of the final year of his contract this week and become an unrestricted free agent in July.

The move has been long expected — the financial windfall awaiting the 31-year-old is too lucrative to ignore — and will allow him to field offers from all 30 NBA teams. Lowry’s salary this year was $12 million and he is certain to double that on the free agent market.

But becoming a free agent is the only part of his future that he’s considered.

“I will be opting out and that’s as far as I’ve gotten,” Lowry said as the Raptors wrapped up the season that ended with Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Honestly, that is as far as I’ve gotten. We lost yesterday. I still have to get my ankle healthy, get treatment, get to that point.”

Lowry, who watched Toronto’s last two games because of a sprained left ankle, said he expects the July decision to be difficult.

“It’s something I have been through before — this will be my third time — so it’s fun but it’s a little stressful too because you are making a decision on your family . . . a new franchise, an old franchise, it’s always something that you are changing and it is a stressful decision.”

He said the major consideration will be having a chance to win a championship but that doesn’t limit him to teams seen today as legitimate challengers to the Cavaliers or the Golden State Warriors.

“A ring. Nothing else. I just want a ring,” he said.

Can he get one with the Raptors?