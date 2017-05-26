Sports / Sports

Blue Jays' big boppers back for the weekend as Donaldson and Tulowitzki return

Star third baseman and shortstop activated off the DL in time for home weekend series against the Texas Rangers

Donaldson and Tulowitzki will add some welcome pop to the Blue Jays' batting order.

TORSTAR NEWS SERVICE

Donaldson and Tulowitzki will add some welcome pop to the Blue Jays' batting order.

The Toronto Blue Jays activated third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki from the disabled list before Friday night's game against the Texas Rangers.

Donaldson, the 2015 American League most valuable player, missed six weeks with a calf injury.

Tulowitzki, a five-time all-star, missed five weeks with a hamstring injury.

Donaldson was set to bat second on Friday, with Tulowitzki batting seventh.

Donaldson hit 37 homers last year and drove in 99 runs while Tulowitzki had 24 homers and 79 RBIs.

The injury-plagued Blue Jays struggled out of the gate this season.

The 21-26 team has showed signs of improved play of late, taking a three-game winning streak into the series opener against the Rangers at Rogers Centre.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular