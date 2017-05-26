Blue Jays' big boppers back for the weekend as Donaldson and Tulowitzki return

The Toronto Blue Jays activated third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki from the disabled list before Friday night's game against the Texas Rangers.

Donaldson, the 2015 American League most valuable player, missed six weeks with a calf injury.

Tulowitzki, a five-time all-star, missed five weeks with a hamstring injury.

Donaldson was set to bat second on Friday, with Tulowitzki batting seventh.

Donaldson hit 37 homers last year and drove in 99 runs while Tulowitzki had 24 homers and 79 RBIs.

The injury-plagued Blue Jays struggled out of the gate this season.