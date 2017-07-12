Mayweather-McGregor trash talk tour continues tonight in Toronto
Toronto is the second stop on a four-city media tour aimed at hyping the fight promoters hope will break records.
The hype surrounding the biggest spectacle in combat sports arrives in Toronto this afternoon.
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC champ Conor McGregor will stage a news conference at the Budweiser Stage as part of a multi-city media tour promoting their Aug. 26 boxing showdown. The fighters started the tour yesterday in Los Angeles, where they traded boasts and profanities while the Staples Center’s pro-McGregor crowd showered Mayweather with boos.
As a contest for purists, Mayweather-McGregor doesn’t pass muster.
Mayweather is 49-0 as a boxer, and a future hall-of-famer with wins over greats like Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao. McGregor is 21-3 as a mixed martial arts fighter and once held two UFC titles simultaneously, but has never boxed professionally. Video of pro boxer Chris van Heerden battering McGregor in a sparring session have circulated online for months.
But as a spectacle, the matchup between the two best self-promoters in combat sport has prompted curiosity and could generate a lot of cash.
Mayweather’s earning power skyrocketed in 2007, when he unveiled his current persona — a cocky, ostentatious heel named “Money” Mayweather — then dethroned junior middleweight champ De La Hoya. The three top-selling pay-per-views in history feature Mayweather in the main event.
McGregor, meanwhile, used a string of big wins and a penchant for trash talk to turn himself into the UFC’s biggest-selling star. The two-division champ has headlined the four best-selling UFC pay-per-view events.