Report: Blue Jays sign Marco Estrada to one-year contract extension
After an up-and-down season for the right-hander, Marco Estrada has agreed to stick with the Blue Jays for another year, agreeing on a $13 million deal.
The Toronto Blue Jays and starting pitcher Marco Estrada have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension, according to a report.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network says the deal is worth $13 million -- a small paycut from the $14.5 million he earned this season.
Estrada joined the Blue Jays in 2015 after coming over in a trade that sent Adam Lind to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Despite struggling at times this season, the 34-year-old has been one of the more consistent Blue Jays starters over the past few seasons and was a key contributer in the team's return to playoff baseball in back-to-back years.
In 88 starts with the Jays, the right-hander owns a 3.81 ERA and has struck out 466 batters in 533.2 innings.
The reported agreement would set the Blue Jays up with a starting rotation in 2018 that includes Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, J.A. Happ, and Estrada in the top four.