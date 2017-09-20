Report: Blue Jays sign Marco Estrada to one-year contract extension

The Toronto Blue Jays and starting pitcher Marco Estrada have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension, according to a report.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network says the deal is worth $13 million -- a small paycut from the $14.5 million he earned this season.

Estrada joined the Blue Jays in 2015 after coming over in a trade that sent Adam Lind to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Despite struggling at times this season, the 34-year-old has been one of the more consistent Blue Jays starters over the past few seasons and was a key contributer in the team's return to playoff baseball in back-to-back years.

In 88 starts with the Jays, the right-hander owns a 3.81 ERA and has struck out 466 batters in 533.2 innings.