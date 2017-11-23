Kadri gets an earful from official after his stick smacked him in the face

Who knew that waving your stick wildly could be dangerous?

A fuming Nazem Kadri slammed his stick down in frustration as he entered the penalty box during the third period of the Leafs’ loss to Florida Wednesday night.

The butt end of Kadri’s stick caught an off-ice official right in the face. The official, however, gave (nearly) as good as he got, loudly and angrily berating the Leaf winger.

Kadri wasn’t immediately given any additional discipline for the incident, on top of the two minute cross-checking penalty he was initially sent to the box for.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the NHL would be investigating the incident. It wouldn’t be Kadri’s first time in the league’s disciplinary cross-hairs.