Raptors reserve Malcolm Miller surprisingly in the middle of latest win

There must have been more than a few eyebrows raised when the Toronto Raptors went deep, deep, deep down the bench to throw Malcolm Miller into the fray Friday night in Washington, searching for someone to hold the fort for a few second-quarter minutes while the team got on track.

But from wherever he was watching the game, Dan Tolzman, the team’s director of scouting and the general manager of the G League Raptors 905, had to be smiling a knowing smile.

Tolzman knows Miller, six-foot-seven and 210 pounds, has a chance to be a real contributor at some point, one of those gems the Raptors just seem to keep finding and nurturing.

“In today’s NBA, when you can find a guy his size with his athleticism, long arms and all that, and then you put on a smooth shooting stroke and just like a nice feel and (a player who) never tries to do too much outside of his own role, those are some pretty big traits to find in a guy,” Tolzman said last month about Miller, who was toiling on the G League team at the time.

“On top of that, he’s one of the all-time best people. He’s a great listener, he learns quickly. Any time something’s thrown at him, he picks it up and retains it. He’s got a lot of things to really like in a young player.”

Miller has gone through the ringer with the Raptors since they signed him to the first two-way contract in franchise history last July. He blew out an ankle so seriously before summer league began that he needed surgery that set him back months. He had been in the G League since, appearing in 32 games and averaging 12.5 points per game on 38 per cent shooting from three-point range, and getting a few garbage minutes with the Raptors in five games before Friday night.

But his skills are undeniable, if a bit raw for the NBA at the moment, and Raptors coach Dwane Casey spoke glowingly about him on Friday night, citing many of the traits Tolzman sees regularly.

“I tell you what, he’s a basketball player,” Casey told reporters after Toronto’s 102-95 win over the Wizards. “We got to keep looking at him because he can make shots, he’s smart, he’s long.

“We were afraid tonight if we started him on Bradley Beal it would be maybe a little bit too much of a challenge. But the young man played well and one thing about it, he’s smart. He picks things up quick, he knows how to space, he knows how to play without the ball and, at the end of the day, he can make shots. So he garnered some confidence in the coaching staff and his teammates.”

Miller has what is becoming the prototypical NBA body. He’s lanky and long and takes up a lot of defensive space because of his wingspan and basketball smarts.

The Raptors signed Miller, who turns 25 this week, after he had spent the 2016-17 season with Alba Berlin in the German league, where he was a teammate of Canadian icon Carl English. Undrafted after playing four NCAA seasons at Holy Cross, the native of Laytonsville, Md., played a summer league season for the Boston Celtics before a season with that franchise’s minor-league affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

It’s unlikely that Miller will play a significant role with the Raptors the rest of this season but, if OG Anunoby is sidelined for any length of time with a sprained ankle and if Norm Powell continues to struggle to find his game, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Miller gets some rotation minutes.

It will be another feather in the cap of Tolzman and his scouting staff; they just have a knack for finding players deep in the draft or unsigned youngsters who just seem to fit in.

Miller looks like he could be another one.