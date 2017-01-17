On protests, representation, and Hollywood white-washing

The outrage over casting Joseph Fiennes, a white English actor, as Michael Jackson, an African-American pop star, in a new British satirical television series, Urban Myths, started a year ago. It crescendoed last week when Jackson’s daughter, Paris, tweeted that the newly released trailer featuring Fiennes in facial prosthetics made her “want to vomit.”

In an unusual twist, Urban Myths’ broadcaster, Sky Arts, responded to the backlash and shelved the episode, in which MJ, Marlon Brando, and Elizabeth Taylor take a post-9/11 road trip. Too bad, because I’d really like to see Brian Cox play Brando and Stockard Channing channel Liz.

But I get it. What’s surprising is that television and movie producers keep feigning shock and innocence when accusations of white-washing shower down on them.

This example, of course, is more complicated than most. Many pointed out that an

African-American actor would’ve had to undergo just an extreme transformation — if not more — as Fiennes did to play Jackson.

We can’t ask Jackson’s opinion. But in a 1993 interview with Oprah, he was very clear about his racial identity. Winfrey went through a laundry list of tabloid stories — the oxygen chamber, procuring the Elephant Man’s bones — while Jackson explained why they were nonsense. Then she got to the rumour about him wanting a white boy to play him in a commercial.

“That is so stupid,” he said, exasperated. “That is the most ridiculous horrifying story I’ve ever heard. It’s crazy. Why would I want a white child to play me? I’m a black American. I’m proud to be a black American. I am proud of my race. I am proud of who I am.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if the folks involved with Urban Myths never saw that interview, though it was the most watched in television history. But it’s impossible that they wouldn’t be aware that casting Fiennes would be contentious.

It’s easier to give old Hollywood a pass, as we do when grandpa Doug calls Asians “Orientals.” Things were different back them: John Wayne played Genghis Khan, Laurence Olivier played Othello, and Katharine Hepburn took a turn as Jade Tan, a Chinese woman, in Dragon Seed.

But deciding to cast Joel Edgerton as Ramses II and Christian Bale as Moses, for example, in 2014’s Exodus? Or Jake Gyllenhaal as the Prince of Persia? Or having a white man save jazz in La La Land?

On one hand, some of these movies wouldn’t have gotten made without a bankable A-lister. (In the case of Aloha, Cameron Crowe’s 2015 execrable film starring Emma Stone as a character of Hawaiian and Chinese decent, that might not have been a bad thing.) And the pool from which A-listers are drawn is very white.

On the other, people in power could lead by example: “If eight white men — Wes Anderson, David O. Russell, Richard Linklater, Steven Soderbergh, the Coen Brothers, Quentin Tarantino and Woody Allen — were to commit to diverse casting, the Oscar conversation would be totally different,” author and journalist Jeff Yang told IndieWire in a roundtable last year pegged to #OscarSoWhite.

“Each of these guys can literally choose to cast anyone they want, with little opposition from money guys or studios.”

Confession here: I used to get so excited when people would include Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra on Hollywood white-washing lists because it meant I could finally put my classics degree to use. “Cleopatra was an Egyptian pharaoh, the last actually,” I’d say, smugly. “But she was Macedonian, descended from Alexander the Great’s general Ptolemy.”

More recently, however, when the same outrage surfaced over the idea of Angelina Jolie playing the Queen of the Nile, I paused.

I’m not sure sanctimonious historical arguments like my old chestnut about Cleo hold much sway today. When we talk about this type of casting, we’re talking as much about how we live now as about the who, what, where and when of the subject.

And anyone who rolls their eyes at that would be well advised to remember the wounded outrage of angry men throwing racial epithets at Leslie Jones because a woman put on a proton pack or those who felt there was no place for John Boyega, a black English actor, in The Force Awakens — and told him so. There are literally green people in that galaxy far, far away.