President Trump: Every morning, those words still shock

Each day, now, waking up and turning on the radio, two words float out: “President Trump.” They’re tossed in among the weather by a voice that sounds not at all surprised to utter the phrase.

But I remain shocked. Not electric shocked: I’ve been awake these past months, after all, and normalization — the fear of the left — and the human urge to accept what you see has downgraded the feeling to a static jolt. A flick to the brain.

“Oh, right,” I think. “President Trump.” Then the newscast goes on, and a smorgasbord of campaign promises and knee-jerk presidential directives come tumbling out of the presenters’ measured voices.

One day, Trump is picking a fight with the media over his lies about crowd size at his inauguration while simultaneously disrespecting murdered CIA agents, the next he’s cutting funding for women’s health in a nod to anti-abortion extremists.

Quietly, his administration has wiped climate change from the White House website and muzzled Environmental Protection Agency and National Parks staff (sounds familiar I know).

He’s ordered the wall to be built, and a ban on Syrian refugees, among others, is in the works. He’s considering withholding funding from “sanctuary cities” which help illegal immigrants; he’s launching an investigation into baseless and disproven claims of massive voter fraud. He might even send federal law enforcement into Chicago to deal with gun crime, apparently after watching Sean Hannity on Fox.

Meanwhile, GOP leadership is putting up a mostly unified front. Business leaders are getting in line, meeting with the new president to secure their spot on his good list, lest he sic his Twitter account on them, a tactic he honed long ago: “My twitter has become so powerful that I can actually make my enemies tell the truth,” Trump tweeted in 2012. (Truth, of course, meaning whatever Trump thinks at a particular moment.)

Reporters are rushing to keep up on all fronts, with Trump’s pronouncement that torture is effective and his family’s new $200,000 Mar-a-Lago membership fee, which doubled this month.

“It’s chaos,” one reporter tweeted.

Or it’s the trenches. It turns out, as some have noted, Trump was both serious and literal in his campaign. His whims will be orders. His grievances wielded with the weight of the presidency. He was not playing the bombastic, feuding egomaniac for votes. The reality show is the morning news.

When I hear “President Trump,” as I’m pouring my coffee, it retains its dystopian tinge. I wonder if this is how people felt in other times of upheaval, going about their morning routines, for example, while the world teetered on nuclear war. There is a dissonance between the normality of the life you’ve been living, and the political reality into which you’ve been plunged.

The steady voice of news anchors you know, the work of writers you’ve come to rely on offer some solace. People you trust are keeping track, countering lies, investigating, analysing. Even the civil service, unused to being exploited for such deeply personal and ideological (but evidence-free) ends, is acting out, leaking memos to the press and launching rogue Twitter accounts.

It is a luxury, and a great one, that up until this week my mornings have been largely peaceful. I am a novice in fear, now, waking up to Trump.