Lessons to be learned from our era of crumbling trust

Imagine always being right.

Imagine every fear you had was proved founded, and every belief proved true. No need to stretch the bounds of your assumptions. No need to consider how the terrain of life might shift from a different point of view.

That — your own personal omniscience — is the promise of this era of crumbling trust: And for enough of us, it seems, it just feels too good to pass up.

Edelman's trust barometer, published this week, shows in polling what anyone paying attention has already seen: Canada is going the way of the U.K., the U.S., and France in tilting dangerously towards a populist moment. Like our Western neighbours, “trust in business, media, and the government is in trouble.”

Everyone living in such period of dramatic change, especially technological, could be forgiven for being fearful. But anyone willing to use their fear to prop up a xenophobic nationalism is, well, less forgivable.

One way to tell if you’re among the latter is via a simple test: Muslims. As in: Are you afraid of them?

As in: Did the Quebec mosque shooting fill you with dread, until you learned it was committed by a young white man with white supremacist, populist ideas?

Here in the U.S., people don’t worry so much about toddlers with guns accidentally killing people, or the hundreds (528, according to the Southern Poverty Law Centre) of white supremacist hate groups, or the one in five women who’ve been raped or seriously physically assaulted by a partner, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those, we understand, are truly American dangers, and need not warrant fear. But Muslims? The cultivated (and irrational) terror of them can land you in the White House.

The polling group PRRI put the contrast into numbers Thursday with a survey aptly titled: “Double standard on religious violence”. It found that when Christians commit violence, only 19 per cent of Americans still believe they’re really Christian. But when Muslims commit violence, that nearly doubles to 37 per cent, and fully 55 per cent of Republicans.

Hence Trump’s Muslim ban campaign promise. And opposition from Kellie Leitch and The Rebel, Canada’s wanna-be Breitbart, to a bipartisan bill in the House of Commons to condemn Islamophobia.

The sad fact is that we are often wrong. Admitting that is the only route to progress. It’s called learning. And we once prized it.

Now, for many, learning just doesn’t compare to digging in. To denouncing institutions so that you can denounce their facts. To diminishing your own sphere of influence until the only person you trust is yourself.