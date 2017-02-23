On free speech, hate speech, and the downfall of Milo Yiannopoulos

Everyone loves a hypocrite, which is to say, hates. Hates with pleasure, really, and never more so than in politics.



Enter the left-wing glee this week when Milo Yiannopoulos lost his book deal, lost his job at the extreme right website Breitbart, and was kicked off the program for the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.

For the avowed free-speech loving right-wing of American politics, Yiannopoulos’s resurfaced support of sex between men and 13-year-old boys was a bridge too far, and in rejecting him, they tripped over the “acceptable speech” line so many had, in their own glee, raged against for years.

Down came the implicit support for the extreme right wing (a PR name for modern white supremacy), though not for conference-sponsor Breitbart itself, and out went white supremacist Richard Spencer when he tried to enter the conference on Thursday.

Apparently, as one security guard told journalist Olivia Nuzzi, he “doesn’t represent their views.”

If this all sounds a little college lefty, safe-space-esque, “we don’t condone that kind of talk here,” that’s because it is. And in becoming what they supposedly detest, a great swath of extreme right sympathizers masquerading as first-amendment lovers have been undone.

But the proof that no one need fear for the state of free speech, especially not anti-immigrant, anti-gay, anti-woman, anti-Muslim and anti-Black speech, came in it’s most abundant, outrageous and glowing orange from a year and a half ago in Donald Trump himself.

If Trump, who possesses an uncanny ability to mix pointed insults with otherwise inscrutable speech, could find himself in the oval office, America’s problems emphatically, unreservedly, and irrefutably do not include threats to right-wing free speech.

Shutting down Yiannopoulos’ campus talks or criticizing publishers or firing that nonprofit director who called Michelle Obama an “ape in heels” — these are not attacks on free speech. They are simply evidence of consequence. As in, individual responsibility, or the right’s political raison d’etre.

It’s somewhere on the spectrum of irritating to outright infuriating that myself, and thousands of people on Twitter, feel the need to keep pointing out this idea of consequence, as well as the fact that no one is obliged to listen to you.

And it’s certainly a success of extreme right preoccupations that so very many op-eds like this, and segments in mainstream media, nevermind a possible gazillion tweets, have spent so much time wondering if free speech really is under threat.

When I ran all this by a friend the other day, he shook his head in disgust at the very idea of spending a whole column, like this, yet again discussing the first amendment.

“Everyone talks about free speech,” he said. “What about good ideas?”

What, indeed.

The cultural focus on what one can say does seemed to have drowned out questions about what’s really worth listening to. Richard Spencer was swarmed by media as he was kicked out of CPAC. Yiannopoulos has found fame through bigotry. Donald Trump, well, we all know what happened to him.