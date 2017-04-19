When it comes to restaurant reviews, hold the sexism: Jessica Allen

Alexandre Balthazar Laurent Grimod de la Reynière was probably sexist.

The Napoleonic French inventor of food guides and restaurant criticism (who once staged his own funeral to see who would come) “trumpeted sirloins as preferable to women,” according to Rebecca L. Spang’s book, The Invention of the Restaurant.

He also felt true gastronomers were better off focusing their attention on “the stupidest goose, than the sweetest woman.”

Some 200 years later, the tables have finally turned! Women have joined his rank as restaurant critics, not to mention restaurateurs and chefs. Yet there remains the faintest whiff, or full-on stink — depending who you ask — of gender bias.

Take the recent reviews of new Toronto restaurant Grey Gardens, which blew up like soufflés gone rogue on social media over the weekend. The Kensington Market restaurant comes courtesy of one of the country’s preeminent restaurateurs, Jen Agg.

In one publication, right out of the gate, before mention of the ricotta dumplings or the superb duck breast, the magazine’s restaurant critic writes of Agg’s “meanie reputation,” and pits her against her chef, Mitchell Bates: “He’s the exact opposite of Agg,” he writes, “rarely tweeting and never bragging.”

On Twitter, where Agg is both prolific and provocative, calling out misogyny in her industry and railing against cranky customers, she accused the magazine of sexism and asked for both a retraction and an apology.

Here’s the rub: the review gave Grey Gardens an impressive three stars. It praises the food, the service, and the setting. But the reviewer attributes his “stress-free” experience to the fact that Agg wasn’t there — as though she had nothing to do with creating Grey Gardens, her fifth establishment.

This fixation on the owner isn’t exactly typical of restaurant reviews, the most popular of which are always of the takedown sort.

Remember Pete Wells’ viral 2012 send-up of Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar in Times Square in the New York Times?

He asked the television personality and restaurateur a series of rhetorical questions — Why did the toasted marshmallow taste like fish? — and compared him to food writer Calvin Trillin, if “Mr. Trillin bleached his hair, drove a Camaro and drank Boozy Creamsicles.” (A compliment, if you ask me.)

But other than that, Wells sticks to criticizing the (very poor) food and service, just like he did last year when he famously dropped two of Thomas Keller’s four stars from Per Se. He didn’t even call Keller a “meanie” for adding an optional tip line on a nearly $4,000 dinner for four that already included service.

When Balthazar, a famous New York brasserie, opened an outpost in London in 2013, the Times restaurant critic Giles Coren wrote there was “not a memorable mouthful to be had. Like all New York restaurants.” Restaurateur Keith McNally isn’t even mentioned.

So what is it about Jen Agg?

There’s the obvious (she’s a woman). But regardless of gender, there aren’t a lot of restaurateurs like her.

In a 2016 Elle interview she describes herself as being “vigilantly pro-conflict” and her memoir, which comes out in May, is called I Hear She’s a Real Bitch. “My Twitter feed is either sharp, witty, and insightful, or the tool that makes me my own worst ‘Jenemy,’ depending on who you ask,” she writes.

But what came first? Agg’s personality as expressed on social media or the sexism that caused it to rear its controversial head?

I don’t think it matters.

Yes, a restaurant is a direct reflection of the restaurateur, but film critics manage to avoid mention in movie reviews of the prickly personalities and enormous egos of the Michael Bays and David O. Russells in the industry.

Restaurant critics can do the same.