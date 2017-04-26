Jessica Allen on settling the remote control score while staying in love in the time of Netflix

They say the leading cause of divorce, ahead of infidelity and financial issues, is “basic incompatibility”.

Like not agreeing on what to watch on television.

For 12 years, my partner Simon and I have weathered this storm pretty well. There are TV series, like The Sopranos and Deadwood that we are always happy to revisit. There are new offerings, like Big Little Lies, and new seasons of familiar shows, like Girls and Broad City, to catch up on. And when in doubt, there’s a list on the fridge of the top 100 films of the 21st century to go through. (We still have 39 to see.)

But recently, a tempest has been brewing. Last autumn, the shop Simon managed for more than a decade closed and, for the time being, he has comfortably settled into the role of homemaker. I come home from a hard day at work to the smell of a home-cooked meal, a clean house, the laundry folded, and am greeted with a cocktail. It’s like Mad Men, only I’m Don Draper and he is Betty.

And Betty is being a real pain in my neck. Because his days are filled with domesticity, in the evenings he doesn’t want to revisit Mad Men, a recent suggestion of mine. “Mad Men is really nothing more than John Hamm's face and period detail,” he said. “And if I’m watching a period piece it’s got to be set in Edwardian England, for the outfits.”

He wants to watch things that might challenge and teach him something, because the idea of wasting time right now gives him huge amounts of anxiety.

Because my days are filled with trying to stay culturally and politically current, offering up opinions on everything from corporal punishment in American high schools to whether butter should be kept on the counter or in the fridge, I want to watch mind-numbing things; things I’ve seen a hundred times. It brings me great comfort knowing exactly what I’m in for when I turn on a Merchant Ivory film, like Howard’s End (a great ride!). The paradox is it’s my job to stay current. And while there’s a chance that watching YouTube clips of The Dick Cavett Show might help inform and illuminate a contemporary issue or idea, I suspect I could be doing more.

One night we attempted to solve our indecision by watching different things in the same room: he watched a World War II documentary on the TV and I watched The Mindy Project on my computer with headphones. But it was too sad. Part of the joy of watching something together is sharing in the experience, and then talking about it after.

So on Sunday morning when I saw an ad for the new Twin Peaks coming out May 21, it was like a port in the storm. Here, I thought, is something that we will both want to watch. Only Simon wasn’t interested: he doesn’t want to risk tarnishing the original. He still hasn’t gotten over the Gilmore Girls redux.

He wants to watch things that will better his brain, like a four-hour Andy Warhol documentary. He also discovered that a good chunk of the Criterion collection is available online, for free, with your Toronto Public Library card. “What about some Fassbinder?” he asked, scrolling through the catalogue while dinner got cold.

“Oh I love him!” I said. “Is Prometheus on there? Or Jane Eyre? I’ve seen them both but I’ll watch them again.”

“Not Michael Fassbender. Rainer Werner Fassbinder, the German director.”

Let me tell you, Effi Briest is no Sex and the City 2, a film I predict will be re-examined in another century as a nuanced commentary on gender inequality and freedom that culminates with Samantha having sex on a jeep while fireworks go off on the Fourth of July. It’s poetry.

“It’s the golden age of television!” I argued. “Can’t we watch something normal?”

“I think the most exciting thing on TV is Matthew McConaughey in the Lincoln commercials,” he said.

Simon changed his mind about Twin Peaks, but only after reading a David Lynch quote that it should be thought of as an 18-hour feature film. And at least I know what we will be watching tonight. April 26 is both Channing Tatum and Marcus Aurelius’ birthday. So Magic Mike, our modern-day Meditations on the economic disparity in America, it is — with no argument from Simon.

“I cannot explain why I will gladly re-watch either Magic Mike movie,” he said. “If you have to ask, you probably won't ever understand.”