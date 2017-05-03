From Rihanna's Met Gala dress to faux muddy jeans, fashion is free to get a little weird: Jessica Allen

On Monday night I wore my new favourite grey jogging pants — men’s Polo, on sale at Bay days — complete with a grease stain from Sunday night’s Little Caesar’s pizza. I looked fabulous.



On Monday night Rihanna wore a series of floral discs formed into a Rihanna-shaped billow of an ensemble. She looked pretty good, too.

My inspiration was: just me, being on-brand.

The inspiration for the pop star’s outfit lives in the mind of Rei Kawakubo, the Japanese designer being feted Monday at the annual Met Gala. Kawakubo, founder of the label Comme des Garçons, has said her early collections were “inspired by the loose and rustic garb of Japanese fishermen and peasants,” in a 2005 New Yorker profile. She sometimes adds a third armhole, or eliminates them entirely because why not?

It’s fashion. And fashion is art.

And just like a $58.4 million sculpture of a balloon dog by Jeff Koons, clothing is easy to mock.

Like the luxury department store that is selling men’s jeans for $425 that come caked with fake mud, for example.

What’s even more mockable is the faux rugged trend is so last year: Golden Goose was selling a pair of $585 sneakers last summer that were made to look worn in and dirty. Some were even bound with duct tape. Social media compared the Italian company’s shoes to the “Derelicte” line from Zoolander, which was inspired by homeless people.

This February “Derelicte” became reality at New York Fashion Week when the Japanese brand N. Hoolywood sent men down the runway in layered looks inspired by actual homeless people who, because they are homeless, wear all their clothes at once.

I have a laugh whenever I see people sporting $200 designer jeans shredded within an inch of their life, mostly over what I imagine the conversation sounded like in creating them.

It takes place in a converted upper floor of a European palazzo and a designer — let’s call him Dean Nichölass — is telling his colleague, Jacobim 2.0, that the idea is ludicrous because who will pay money for a defective product, Jacobin 2.0? But Jacobim 2.0 asks Dean Nichölass to trust him because these jeans are wild and cool and so primitive.

But millennials are fed up with old people like me making fun of their shredded pants.

“If I had a nickel for every time a middle aged man made a joke about my ripped jeans it wouldn’t matter that baby boomers ruined the economy,” author Katie Cotugno recently tweeted.

Come to think of it, finding a find a pair of sensible blue jeans without a hint of artificial patina isn’t that easy. Same goes for men’s dress shoes. The last time my partner Simon and I went shopping for his-and-hers double-strapped monk shoes, as couples are wont to do, most brands came pre-faded.

I want my patina to come about naturally.

But while distressing may speak to our deep confusion about “authenticity,” the reaction against it may tell us something more.

Most people regard trends in dressing as having some rational basis — as if a $240 Hermes tie makes sense because you have to distress it yourself.

The fact that a woman in ripped jeans and a pair of high heels is more likely to be chastised for the “impracticality” of her pants than her footwear should give us pause.

Be it pristine or pulped, most of what we wear doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Like the pair of $2,000 culottes, marked down to just $600 that I recently passed over. They reminded me of a Renaissance tapestry. But I couldn’t justify spending good money on a pair of pants that made me look like Spanky from Little Rascals.