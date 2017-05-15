Stock the shelves with these city-themed reads

With the long weekend rolling in, it’s time to find that next great summer read. As part of our new series on urban reads, here are three books for the Metro-minded to check out in between the fireworks.



The New Urban Crisis by Richard Florida

For his first new book in seven years, Florida flips the thesis from his landmark The Rise of the Creative Class. He’s not as optimistic as he once was, and where he once saw opportunities, he now sees people being left behind by inequality. This is partially a response to the likes of Rob Ford and Donald Trump, but it’s also an acknowledgement of Florida’s blind spots, and how cities must do better.



Street Fight by Janette Sadik-Khan

Known in cities circles simply as JSK, NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg’s transport czar made a name by cutting through opposition to bike lanes and public squares. To hear her tell it, if cities want streets to work better, they can’t repeat past mistakes. But selling risk-averse residents on change is tough. Sadik-Khan’s tactic is to make great projects and let them shine as the best argument for themselves.



A People’s History of Chicago by Kevin Coval

Spoken word poet Kevin Coval explores Chicago through moments and people often overlooked by more conventional histories. In this volume, he looks at the Division Street riots, the Treaty of Chicago, and Dr. Margaret Burroughs, the founder of the first African-American museum. The result is a rich and lively portrait of a city with much to offer.