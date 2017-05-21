Millennials can be green fingered too — they just need the room to grow

Are millennials too impatient to garden?

This provocative question was raised recently by Tom Smart, a prominent British writer about gardening.

“In a world of excessive distractions and instant gratification,” Smart declared in the Guardian, “it’s difficult to convince young people that a newly-emerged tulip is as interesting as a smartphone.”

True. But what’s illuminating about his statement is that Smart isn’t some stuffy old fogey, railing against the excesses of the younger generation. He’s in his mid-thirties, a millennial himself, and has young kids who love doing stuff in the garden with him.

Even so, Smart gripes that his peers regard him as a weirdo with an unusual obsession (“like collecting toenail clippings or keeping a pet rock”) because he’d rather talk about plants than football.

“A family member slapped me on the back one Christmas and said I was a 60-year-old trapped in the body of a 35-year-old,” he wrote indignantly. “But why is it that so many only see gardening as an activity of older people?”

True again. Yet Smart’s comments predictably provoked outrage by millennials on social media and the following week, an angry young writer named Emily Mangles, launched a counterattack in the Guardian, saying that his assertion was “rubbish.”

“How can young people be accused of lacking patience when we’ll have to wait decades, if ever, until we manage to afford a house and garden?” Mangles wrote. “Therein lies the crux of the matter. Gardening requires land — preferably land you own.”

Also a valid point. So who’s right?

On this Victoria Day weekend — when we traditionally flock like lemmings to garden centres to buy up everything from petunias to pelargoniums — I decided to seek some Canadian views about this Too-Impatient-To-Garden controversy.

And at my local garden centre, Little Tree in Fergus, Ont., I discovered that — sorry, Mr. Smart — many millennials do in fact garden.

“Our customers are mixed -young, middle-aged and old,” revealed co-owner Andria Braun, who at 38, is just past millennial age herself.

“But young gardeners do have different priorities from older ones,” her spouse, Jeremy Braun, 39, pointed out.

Indeed, the Brauns find that millennials aren’t particularly interested in “pretty flowers.” What grabs their attention far more is food plants. This has become the fastest-growing category of Little Tree’s business.

“Millennials are passionate about eating organic food, so they want their gardens to have a purpose,” Andria told me. “They buy lots of fruit trees, particularly apples and pears. Raised beds are big with them too, because they want low-maintenance. They go for any vegetable or fruit they can grow easily.”

One of Little Tree’s biggest sellers this spring is ever-bearing strawberry plants that will thrive in containers.

“Organic strawberries are expensive in stores and hard to find,” she says. “So younger gardeners are thrilled to discover that they can grow some themselves.”

Yet both Brauns concur with Emily Mangles’s claim that the biggest obstacle to younger people getting interested in growing anything is lack of space.

“People usually start coming in when they’ve bought their first home,” Jeremy reflected.

Elsewhere, I unearthed similar sentiments. My neighbour, Patrick Huber-Kidby, for instance, is 23, and loves growing fig trees and offbeat varieties of veggies. But he leaves flowers to his mom, Ann (who’s my age) and dreams of one day having his own productive garden. And two other young guys I met recently at Richters Herbs in Uxbridge came to hear my talk simply because they wanted to learn “everything there is to know about growing cilantro.”

This pair of enthusiasts also admitted that their only option right now was to garden at their parents’ homes.

So clearly, to nurture a new generation of green thumbs, we need more creative thinking about urban space — more allotments, more green roofs (why, I wonder, aren’t developers of new condos required to install them?) and less red tape facing adventurous city residents of all ages who want to plant gardens on vacant land.

Otherwise, gardening will — as Tom Smart puts it — inevitably wind up being dismissed as “the unusual obsession of weirdos.”