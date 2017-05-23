New Twin Peaks needs to serve up hot black coffee in an age of rainbow frappucinos: Jessica Allen

Everyone is talking about how strange the new Twin Peaks is. Critics are saying television hasn’t been this odd since, well, the original Twin Peaks aired back in 1990.

No surprise there. Welcome back to the weird and wonderful mind of David Lynch.

But two things struck me while watching the first four episodes of the 18-part continuation. First, where are the coffee, cherry pie and jelly-filled doughnuts? And second, who would have thought that coffee and doughnuts would have morphed into a world of almost unfathomable oddity?

“Coffee culture,” which beyond being a way of life is also the actual name of a franchise, happened so gradually that we didn’t even know it.

It’s been 25 years since FBI Agent Dale Cooper tells Sheriff Truman in the first season of Twin Peaks that “every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don’t plan it, don’t wait for it, just let it happen. It could be a new shirt at the men’s store, a catnap in your office chair or two cups of good hot black coffee.”

The new series allows us to examine the change from a cup of simple diner coffee to unicorn frappuccinos with Rip Van Winkle-like wonderment.

By way of introduction may I remind you of the Cronut? Imitators were so abundant that the doughnut-meets-croissant creators registered Cronut in 2013 with the U.S. patent and trademark office. I doubt even the Log Lady could’ve predicted that, not to mention $6 cups of cold brew, gourmet matcha green tea doughnuts — even gluten-free doughnuts, a metaphysical feat only achievable in the extra dimensional Black Lodge.

Food was omnipresent in many of the so-called Golden Age of Television series that arguably started with Twin Peaks. The diner in Seinfeld is as much a character as the woods are in Twin Peaks. And I dream of scoring a coveted reservation at Cicely’s secret Italian restaurant in Northern Exposure. Then there’s the Soprano’s and Carmella’s baked ziti and the pork sandwiches from Satriale’s that even the FBI agents following Tony couldn’t resist. Junk food and jumbo coffees were basically members of the family on Gilmore Girls.

But food wasn’t just a detail in the original Twin Peaks. It was central to the show’s humour — something the reboot may have forgotten to drag with it into the future — and in grounding the characters in a normal world. Sure, there was a lady who got messages from her log but somewhere there was coffee and doughnuts and cherry pie. (Riverdale may have made notes from Twin Peaks’ playbook: the mood is certainly darker for Archie and his friends but there are still milk shakes to be had at the Chok’lit Shoppe.)

If coffee and doughnuts were the bench mark for the norm that let Twin Peaks’ wilder flights of fancy soar, it should come as no surprise that in a world of $75 “cat poop” coffee — made from beans partially digested by cats — the show’s universe now isn’t just weird. It is almost beyond comprehension.

I lied: coffee has made an appearance in the new Twin Peaks, in the form of two lattes in the first episode, and again, in the last few minutes of episode four — the most heart-palpitating yet of the series — when, spoiler alert, Dale Cooper (at least, we think it’s Dale Cooper) sips on a hot cup of black coffee. It may have taken four hours of red curtains and epic expanses of metaphysical space but with that single sip, there’s the potential of cliff hanger to rival the greatest soaps.

Meanwhile, in Twin Peaks, Deputy Chief “Hawk” is opening the old case file on Laura Palmer. There on the table beside him is a pink box of doughnuts. Straining a little, you can see the logo of the Double R diner, which was absent in the original series. Despite the audience wondering if Norma was forced to use a brand consultant, Truman’s cellphone and Ben Horn’s weed-infused comestibles, not a lot seems to have changed in the north-west logging town.