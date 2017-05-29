Metro Cities: How putting the public back in public art can help cities grow

The public in public art needs a bit more attention, according to consultant Ciara McKeown.

McKeown, with partner Brandon Vickerd, recently wrapped up a York University symposium around the changing role of public art in Canadian cities.

What she found is many of the bigger conversations weren’t actually around the artwork itself. The biggest issues were time, relationships and larger vision.

Talk to people

In cities with strong public art scenes, few pieces are dubbed controversial because the public is engaged in the process.

A big problem, according to McKeown, is when a public art piece is commissioned and – poof – overnight there’s suddenly a sculpture in the middle of the city, with no conversation around it.

Looking forward in public art, she thinks artists need to be given more time to learn about a space, talk to the people in the community and learn its history. The public has to be part of the process – especially, she said, as there are often concerns when tax-payer dollars are being used to fund the art.

Have a plan

McKeown pointed to Vancouver or Waterfront Toronto as good examples of public art done right.

Instead of looking at public art on a case-by-case basis, the cities that are propelling it forward have cohesive vision, and often plan funding across multiple projects.

There’s no standard process, but McKeown feels it helps when cities and organizations are able to shift, respond to new opportunities, and keep things feeling like part of a vision.

The worth of public art

Artists aren’t just building this thing to fill a space. They’re part of a conversation about what cities look like in the future, and where people in them belong.