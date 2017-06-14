Origin Stories: Lost in a school hallway, he found home

The thing that stands out the most for me about my early days in Canada is meeting my wife.

In 1969, I was the first Moroccan student to be given a Government of Canada scholarship to come study at a Canadian university. I chose to study at the McGill University Faculty of Agriculture located in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que.

It was my second day of school, and I was walking across the McGill University-Macdonald campus early in the morning, to my first class, and didn’t know where the building was. I was 21 and had landed in Montreal five days earlier. I saw this young lady walking some 10 metres ahead of me, so I ran up to her and asked if she knew the building I was looking for, because I was going to an Advanced French class. As it turned out, that young lady, Joy MacAulay, had the same class, so we decided to walk there together.

That was on Sept. 22, 1969. We’ve been together almost 48 years.

My wife majored in microbiology and I in animal science, but we had a number of classes together. After graduation, in June 1974, I returned briefly to Morocco, but came back to Canada in September for graduate studies. Joy had started working in the food and later pharmaceutical industries. We were married on June 14, 1975.

I was born in Tétouan, northern Morocco, in 1948. At the time, the north of Morocco was part of Spain, known as the Spanish Protectorate. After Morocco gained its independence in 1956, my parents sent me to the American School of Tangier, which was a school that used the American curriculum. It was very unusual in Morocco at the time. I started there when I was nine years old, and learned English. (My first language is Moroccan Arabic and my second language is Spanish.) I stayed at the American School until I graduated in 1966.

Because of my early education in the American system, I had no difficulty with culture shock when I first came to Canada. My own family back in Morocco was very multicultural. When I was growing up, my parents had friends from different nationalities and different religions. That’s probably one of the things that led me to get into a career of international development.

During my career, I travelled and worked in more than 40 countries. I speak six languages and I always encouraged young people I met to learn languages and to open their minds to other cultures and make friends from other religions.

But no matter where I was working or travelling, it was always a great pleasure to return home to Canada and my family, that is my wife, son and daughter.

Mehdi Abdelwahab’s story appears as told to his daughter, Metro Ottawa reporter Alex Abdelwahab.