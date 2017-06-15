Gun violence and domestic violence are not whole different ball games

In the event of a mass shooting in America, reactions have become so swift and predictable that political writer Ana Marie Cox had only to note, within the hour the news broke on Wednesday: “The takes are out there already. I’m not going to retweet them.”

On the right, that would be praising those with guns for shooting the mass shooter.

On the left, that would be admonishing lax gun ownership laws.

There was — after U.S. congressman Steve Scalise and four others were shot this week at a Republican party baseball practice by a white man with anti-Trump views (all but the shooter lived) — the addition of blaming the media, via the far-right website Infowars, and Democrats, via some Republican lawmakers.

But there was also, as soon as details of the shooter’s life began to surface, an increasingly common effort to link mass shootings to another strain of virulent violence in the U.S.: domestic assaults.

James Hodgkinson, the media reported, had been arrested for domestic battery, which would put him in the company of other mass shooters/domestic abusers including Cedric Anderson, Cedric Ford and Omar Mateem.

The organization Everytown for Gun Safety has found that 57 per cent of mass shootings between 2009 and 2015 targeted a family member, spouse or ex-spouse. In a recent Guardian article about the phenomenon, a university of Pennsylvania public health expert called domestic abuse a “training ground” for mass shootings.

They paint a crucial link between violence in one’s personal life and violence in the public sphere. Not the only factor, but an important one.

Implicated in that statement from those who fight to stem violence against women is a plea: Please, take us seriously.

Please take the choking, punching, kicking, raping, hitting and killing of women seriously. If not for women’s sake, then for your own.

Like many on Wednesday, Sheriff Newell Normand of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, where Scalise lives, expressed his dismay to reporters: “We’re gettin’ coo coo crazy if we’re not there already, where you can’t go to a ballpark and participate and practice.”

Yet ballparks are exactly the places targeted by mass shooters, public spaces where one expects to feel safe. Now, imagine being a woman who can’t even expect safety in her own home?

It’s painfully clear in the wake of each mass shooting with a domestic violence connection that crowds in public places deserve the kind freedom from violence that women do not, not even where they sleep. And particularly not here in Louisiana.

The state has the second-highest gun-homicide rate among women in the U.S. and the fourth-highest rate of women being killed by men, two-thirds of which involved a gun, according to a 2013 report on gun violence by the Centre for American Progress.

Across the U.S., the vast majority — nearly three-quarters — of victims of domestic violence shootings were women killed by their husbands or boyfriends, according to a 2016 Associated Press investigation.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is planning massive cuts to federal violence against women programs, the kind that almost exclusively fund Louisiana’s shelter system (woefully underfunded though it is).

One can condemn the violence of mass shooting, call for unity, pray for victims.