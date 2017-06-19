Downtown powwows keep the rez close at heart when far from home: Kabatay

I am a 23-year-old Ojibway woman from a 350-population First Nation about a 17-hour drive from Toronto. I left Seine River First Nation five years ago to study journalism at Humber College.

Moving from the rez to the city has changed my life completely.

I decided on school in Toronto because it was a place that would challenge me to get out of my comfort zone and experience something other than the rez.

It was a hard transition. I was homesick. I knew no other Indigenous person in the city from home, and I had no clue where I could go to meet other Indigenous people.

I went to the Aboriginal Resource Centre at my school after searching through the college website for services it offered Indigenous students. I met people there who welcomed me with open arms. With their help, I started to learn the ways of Indigenous city life, like where to get a good bannock burger and places like the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto. But I also learned about the many other cultures and people who reside here.

Even though I have lived here since 2012, there isn’t a day where I don’t think about home. I miss my community and how peaceful it is. So I did what I could to keep the feeling of home close to me. I paid attention to powwows, workshops, festivals, and anything that had the vibe of home.