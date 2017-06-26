Canadian cities should look to each other for inspiration: Cleveland

Here’s an awesome idea.

Every year, a small town in Europe lines its main street with giant, 8-foot-tall cubes of snow and holds a sculpture competition. The results are crazy good, transforming the whole town into a work of art every year. It makes you wonder, “Why can’t we come up with things like that in Canada?”

Except, I lied about Europe. The Concours intercollégial de sculpture sur neige has been running in Rivière-Du-Loup, Que., for 22 years. The problem isn’t that we lack cool ideas. The problem is we don’t hear about them.

When Canadians look for inspiration for city building, we reflexively look internationally, to places like Amsterdam or Copenhagen. While they may be kicking our butts at things like bike lanes, it’s a mistake if we fail to recognize what we ourselves can offer. At the ripe age of 150, we’ve had a few ideas.

Vancouver’s SkyTrain is the longest fully-automated transit system in the world, and Montreal is catching up.

Edmonton turns park paths into ice paths all winter long so you can skate among the trees, creating one of the most magical public spaces I’ve ever seen (on Google image search).

Southern Ontario, meanwhile, is doing some of the world’s best work on directing growth to transit stops and away from farms and nature.

I don’t mean to endorse the “That won’t work here because Copenhagen is different” nonsense. We should take good ideas wherever we see them.