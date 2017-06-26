Metro Cities: How Canada has contributed to city-building around the world

Canadian city building is marked by optimism, willingness to try, and a consistent belief in cities. That’s according to Brent Toderian, a city planner and president of the Council for Canadian Urbanism.

When sustainability and livability are used as the metre-stick, Canadian cities punch above their weight, he said, adding Canada should avoid the trap of always comparing itself to the U.S.

Our cities are global forces, attracting international attention.

Here are some of the bright ideas we’ve exported around the world:

Jane’s Walks

Inspired by American urban planning guru and writer Jane Jacobs, these guided walking tours launched in Jacobs’ adopted city of Toronto in 2007 and have since spread to 36 countries. The tours are led by locals and highlight the history, energy and details of a place that only someone who lives there can truly capture.

Building Podiums

The False Creek model of a tall building that combines downtown density with a walkable street-level, including shops or services, by offsetting the tower on a podium is sometimes called a Vancouver-style building, Toderian said, for the city that perfected it.

Business Improvement Areas