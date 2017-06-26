Views

Metro Cities: How Canada has contributed to city-building around the world

Our cities are global forces, attracting international attention.

Jane's Walks originated in Canada and have since spread to more than 30 countries.

Torstar News Service Order this photo

Jane's Walks originated in Canada and have since spread to more than 30 countries.

Canadian city building is marked by optimism, willingness to try, and a consistent belief in cities. That’s according to Brent Toderian, a city planner and president of the Council for Canadian Urbanism. 

When sustainability and livability are used as the metre-stick, Canadian cities punch above their weight, he said, adding Canada should avoid the trap of always comparing itself to the U.S. 

Our cities are global forces, attracting international attention.

Here are some of the bright ideas we’ve exported around the world:

Jane’s Walks

Inspired by American urban planning guru and writer Jane Jacobs, these guided walking tours launched in Jacobs’ adopted city of Toronto in 2007 and have since spread to 36 countries. The tours are led by locals and highlight the history, energy and details of a place that only someone who lives there can truly capture. 

Related

Building Podiums

Albert Normandin

The False Creek model of a tall building that combines downtown density with a walkable street-level, including shops or services, by offsetting the tower on a podium is sometimes called a Vancouver-style building, Toderian said, for the city that perfected it.

Business Improvement Areas

Alex Ling

KEITH BEATY

Alex Ling

Alex Ling, pictured here, is one of the founders of the Bloor West Village BIA in Toronto. Established in 1970, it is seen by many as a model for the concept of pooling efforts of community-owned business to better their neighbourhoods. 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular