Metro Cities: How Canada has contributed to city-building around the world
Our cities are global forces, attracting international attention.
Canadian city building is marked by optimism, willingness to try, and a consistent belief in cities. That’s according to Brent Toderian, a city planner and president of the Council for Canadian Urbanism.
When sustainability and livability are used as the metre-stick, Canadian cities punch above their weight, he said, adding Canada should avoid the trap of always comparing itself to the U.S.
Here are some of the bright ideas we’ve exported around the world:
Jane’s Walks
Inspired by American urban planning guru and writer Jane Jacobs, these guided walking tours launched in Jacobs’ adopted city of Toronto in 2007 and have since spread to 36 countries. The tours are led by locals and highlight the history, energy and details of a place that only someone who lives there can truly capture.
Building Podiums
The False Creek model of a tall building that combines downtown density with a walkable street-level, including shops or services, by offsetting the tower on a podium is sometimes called a Vancouver-style building, Toderian said, for the city that perfected it.
Business Improvement Areas
Alex Ling, pictured here, is one of the founders of the Bloor West Village BIA in Toronto. Established in 1970, it is seen by many as a model for the concept of pooling efforts of community-owned business to better their neighbourhoods.