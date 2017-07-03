Metro Cities: Festivals, buskers, pizza parties keys to successful parks

Parks – they’re not just for parking your butt on a verdant patch of grass. Green spaces are home to everything from enormous music festivals and Canada Day events to the independent buskers entertaining a crowd under a tree to neighbours hosting al fresco pizza parties together.

According to Calgary arts and culture manager Sarah Iley, that’s exactly what Canadians expect from their parks.

Through a series of surveys done by the city, Iley said the overwhelming majority of respondents feel festivals in public parks, especially free events like Canada Day, are very important to them.

In Calgary, about 83 per cent of respondents want these big events in their public parks.

“They see these as events that are really important in bonding the community and having a shared experience,” said Iley. “That whole notion of community celebration is really important.”

These events especially help newcomers to the country, province or city feel like they belong. It’s rarely seen as a detriment or invasion of public space.

On the flip side, Iley said the city is very welcoming of buskers. From musicians to jugglers and more, stopping to see someone perform on a park pathway ingratiates them to the community in a different way. Instead of a big special event, seeing these performers on a regular basis tends to make people feel better about the public spaces in their city.

“I think they provide moments of light in your average day,” Iley explained. “It’s adding a sense of vibrancy.”