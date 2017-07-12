Emails prove Trumpian entitlement knows no bounds: Rosemary Westwood

From the beginning, President Donald Trump’s outrage over the anti-Trump backlash has been as believable as his hair.

His family’s response to criticism has often hinged on the charge of jealousy: That anyone not supportive of the Trumps is envious of their money, or to quote Eric Trump this week, their cozy family relations.

It couldn’t possibly be that people find Donald Trump a disturbing, insulting, grotesque, unhinged, ignorant, arrogant, dangerous, misogynistic, entitled excuse for a president. And his family a self-serving, bumbling excuse for an inner circle.

It couldn’t possibly be that many fear Russia’s cyberattack on the U.S. 2016 election — and the Trump campaign’s increasingly likely collusion.

It couldn’t be that they’re dismayed over his plans to funnel tax breaks to the hyper-rich while stripping poor Americans of health care, his xenophobic approach to border control, his protectionist, interventionist economic tendencies, and his ongoing — though often overlooked — efforts to enrich the family business by exploiting his White House stay.

Trump has been irate over the media’s talon-like grip on the Russia collusion story, accusing every critic of a witch-hunt. Except now, in a new Trumpian height of incompetence, Donald Trump Jr. proved the media right.

In releasing the email chain in which he jumped at the chance to work with the Russian government to win the election, Don Jr. has shown that Trump family entitlement knows no bounds.

Most would have viewed those emails as toxic, a potential ticket to jail. Don Jr., who watched controversies slide off his father like water off his own well-slicked hair, did not have those fears.

A Trump, it would seem to a Trump, can do anything.

But the thick grease of growing up rich doesn’t necessarily lubricate one’s life forever. Already, White House sources are throwing the “idiot” Don Jr. under the bus. The National Review — the increasingly critical conservative magazine — published an op-ed demanding that “we should have zero confidence that Trump’s frustration is entirely due to his feeling like an innocent man caught in the cross hairs of crazed conspiracy theorists.”

The Trumps have no discernible moral centre, and neither does the Republican Party leadership at this point. But plenty of other conservatives do, and they won’t buy the White House line that taking opposition research on Hillary Clinton from the Kremlin is anywhere near the realm of normal political behaviour.

And that is a relief.

The enduring worry, however, is that even with evidence now literally from the horse’s mouth, the Trumps will be able to spin the outrage as just more Trump-hating to their increasingly lobotomized base.

We thought it was scary when Americans seemed not to even agree upon the facts. But this — agreed upon alarming facts, to zero effect — could be scarier.