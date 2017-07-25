BBC report on gender wage gap proves the power of a little sunshine: Wells

Those who admire the brilliant British sketch comedian Tracey Ullman will appreciate her spot-on caricature of BBC sports broadcaster and author Clare Balding.

A top performer in the sportscasting world, Balding is captured by Ullman as a striding, hyper-attentive multitasker who will purringly groom a horse or serve as helpful garbage-spearing groundskeeper when not on camera. Which is rarely.

“I’m covering Crufts, skiing, wheelchair diving, tennis,” Ullman/Balding tells her producer. “And then tomorrow afternoon I’m doing religion, rugby, golf and then I’m interviewing Princess Anne about hats.”

The inexhaustible Balding has emerged as a central figure in the fuss over the gender pay imbalance at the BBC, a state of affairs that has angered the masses and surprised few. (Excluded here is actor Tom Chambers, the new-ish star of the BBC medical drama Casualty, who has defended the disparity. “Many men’s salaries aren’t just for them, it’s for the wife and children too,” offered the deeply thinking Chambers.)

At the BBC, male “star” announcers earning in excess of ₤150,000 — see ex-footballer Gary Lineker’s annual draw of approximately ₤1.8 million, or about $3 million Canadian — outpace their female counterparts in sheer numbers. Two-thirds of the list is composed of men.

The women who do make the list, as you would also expect, largely aggregate on the lower end of the salary scale. Balding’s own salary is reported between ₤150,000 and ₤200,000, or about $245,000 to $327,000.

Balding is one of 44 BBC broadcasters who signed a letter sent Sunday to director general Tony Hall urging the Beeb to move with speed, advancing its prior commitment to close the gender pay gap by 2020.

“This is an opportunity for those of us with strong and loud voices to use them on behalf of all, and for an organisation that had to be pushed into transparency to do the right thing,” the letter states.

The Financial Times subsequently reported that 15 of those women have formed a working group to advance this agenda. Balding is one. “I don’t want women to be undervalued or for bosses to assume that they can get away with treating us as discount items,” Balding told the FT.

The importance of the specific British case is that it proves a universal truth: transparency is an agent of positive change. Or as Virgin Money CEO Jayne-Anne Gadhia phrased it some time ago, “Make it public, measure it and report on it. What gets published gets done.”

The U.K. is far ahead of Canada in this. Readers may recall a previous column on a transparency initiative launched by former Prime Minister David Cameron two years ago.

“Today I’m announcing a really big move: we will make every single company with 250 employees or more publish the gap between average female earnings and average male earnings,” Cameron announced. “That will cast sunlight on the discrepancies and create the pressure we need for change, driving women’s wages up.”

A pay data deadline for these companies was set for April 2018. The U.K. data site went live three months ago and 34 companies have begun reporting.

The requirements: to publish median and mean gender pay gap figures; to report the proportion of men and women in each quartile of the pay structure; and to report the proportion of male and female employees receiving bonuses.

Companies have been urged, but are not required to, present an action plan as to how to address the reported discrepancies.

TSB Bank PLC is one company that has done both. The access-to-all data shows, for example, that the mean bonus gap at TSB is 53 per cent, a reflection of the fact that two-thirds of the bank’s most senior partners — those eligible for the top awards — are men.The company has released an action plan that includes a campaign targeted at wooing back women who have left the financial industry.

Banking, as we know, has famously proved an unaccommodating and culturally challenging environment for women, often barring their advancement to senior roles.

At the BBC, the pay gap is clearly not a result of the structure of the work force. Women are paid less for the same work. Full stop. As Clare Balding reminded in a tweet: “1970: Equal Pay Act.”

Time has not flown.

You might well wonder: where are men’s voices in this? Emily Maitlis, host of the BBC’s Newsnight, tweeted of her male peers: “They are all — kindly and supportively — messaging us in private. #nowgopublic.”

Gary Lineker weighed in, and has been lauded for, proclaiming his “total and utter support,” but that was after he promoted a column by Simon Kelner at iNews, who wrote: “I simply don’t understand where the publication of the BBC’s top earners gets anyone . . . It is intrusive, grubby and, in fact, pretty meaningless.”