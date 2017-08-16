How Ontario doctors messed up on secret pay: Hepburn

The Ontario Medical Association, which represents 29,000 doctors, may be the most dysfunctional professional group in the entire province, if not all of Canada.

Since January, the powerful OMA has been torn apart by vicious infighting that saw the sudden resignation of its entire executive team, a nasty campaign of cyberbullying pitting doctors against doctors, the election of a slate of dissident doctors to lead the association, and the resignation of nine hardline members of its governing council who claimed the OMA still muzzles dissenting voices.

And now, the OMA is on the verge of damaging its already tattered reputation even more.

That’s because the union is expected to launch a major public relations campaign soon aimed at winning the hearts and minds of taxpayers whom the OMA fears — rightly — will be angered when they learn how much money some doctors are getting in OHIP fees.

The OMA is considering such a campaign in the delusional view that it can appease vocal doctors who think the association can “control the narrative” and “minimize the damage” when OHIP billings are made public.

As revealed by the Toronto Star this week, the OMA could soon voluntarily release the names of its top OHIP billers along with favourable stories about how hard those doctors work, how much they pay in taxes, staff and office overhead, along with their final take-home income. The OMA believes the public is clueless when it comes to understanding such things.

Under the proposal, first reported by Star reporters Theresa Boyle and Jayme Poisson, the OMA would deliberately leak the information not to the Star, but to another newspaper it believes would provide “more favourable coverage”.

“Definitely open to the idea. Better for us to control the message,” OMA president Dr. Shawn Whatley wrote last week on a Facebook forum for Ontario doctors. “We are discussing it this week.”

The OMA issued a statement just before the Star’s story broke saying the union isn’t acting on the program at this time.

Importantly, the OMA has opposed the Star’s legal efforts over the last two years to force the release of the names and OHIP billings of top-billing doctors. In June, an Ontario court ruled against doctors’ attempt to keep the names secret. The OMA says it will appeal the ruling.

At stake here is the public’s right to know how its tax dollars are being spent — or misspent.

Collectively, Ontario doctors bill nearly $12 billion a year. The vast majority of doctors are working flat out, putting in long hours in clinics and hospitals, working in underserved communities and emergency rooms.

But questions linger about some of the biggest billers. How, for instance, can one doctor bill for 100,000 patients in a single year, as an audit last year by the provincial health ministry revealed. How can the top 12 billing doctors average $4 million a year? How did six claim to have worked for 356 days in a one-year period?

Not surprisingly, the angry doctors are trying to portray the Star’s efforts to see the billing data released as a deliberate attempt to negatively smear all doctors.

“Scoop the Star’s story. They spent a fortune fighting for this. Lick their lollipop before they have a chance to enjoy it,” wrote Dr. David Jacobs, vice-president of the Ontario Association of Radiologists, on Facebook.

But a major flaw in the proposed OMA strategy is that it’s based on the mistaken belief that if it simply gives the data voluntarily to another news outlet then it will gain all sorts of favourable coverage that masks news of possible overbilling.

The reality is, however, that regardless of where the OMA leaks its own data, taxpayers and politicians are likely to be shocked by the scope of billings. For example the Canadian Institute for Health Information released a report in April that estimates one third of all tests and treatments are potentially unnecessary.

No amount of public relations “spin” will be able to counteract the possible public outrage to such revelations.

Ultimately, the public deserves to know if there is fraud and waste, even possible criminal activity, within the OHIP system.

If it wants to win the public’s trust and respect, the OMA should stop looking at this issue as merely a public relations exercise it can manipulate to their own advantage.