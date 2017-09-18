Sean Spicer's sight gag at the Emmys enough to make you retch

Sean Spicer must be thrilled to discover you can sell your soul and not pay a thing.

At the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, Donald Trump’s former press secretary made a surprise cameo and added new scenes to his ongoing redemption tale. The reaction shots inside the Microsoft Theater mirrored the facial expressions of viewers at home: a mix of disbelief and skittish laughter.

Anna Chlumsky, who stars in Veep, twisted in her chair as her jaw cranked open like a largemouth bass trying to swallow an escaping sunfish. Melissa McCarthy, who just won an Emmy for her portrayal of Spicer on Saturday Night Live, looked more baffled than amused, like she couldn’t quite believe the loathsome subject of her gonzo takedowns was now granted permission to be in on the joke.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys — period! — both in person and around the world,” Spicer advised host Stephen Colbert, gamely mocking his debut press conference in the White House in which he excoriated the media while lying about the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd.

This was the new Spicer normalizing the old Spicer with air cover provided by an entertainment industry that, not so long ago, viewed him as an enemy combatant in a war on democracy. This was Spicer getting a richly undeserved pass in prime time and moving forward without ever having to look back.

It was Hollywood hypocrisy at its most breathtaking.

On a night in which anti-Trump sentiment laced the monologue and several trophies were bestowed on celebrities who made their bones last year attacking the U.S. president — including Alec Baldwin for his impersonation on SNL — the decision to turn Spicer into a sight gag and give him a literal podium on stage amounted to a surrender of any moral high ground.

The glitterati who now bang on about how Trump is an existential threat whispered the secret handshake to his former mouthpiece. They welcomed Spicer into their world without so much as a sideways glance.

The message was clear: this bumbling enabler of state disinformation, this bête noire who once couldn’t be trusted to accurately tell you what he had for breakfast, was no longer radioactive.

Sure, he committed sins. Sure, his attacks on the free press and reality were appalling. But if those transgressions can now be converted into ratings gold or viral clips, extend a VIP invite because all is forgiven and forgotten.

“People in the business and the average person is very grateful for (Spicer) to have a sense of humour and participate,” Baldwin told reporters backstage. “Spicer obviously was compelled to do certain things that we might not have respected, we might not have admired, we might have been super critical of in order to do his job. But I’ve done some jobs that are things that you shouldn’t admire or respect me for either. He and I have that in common.”

Right. This delusion — that Spicer was just following orders when he tortured the truth on behalf of the most powerful man on earth — is something Spicer himself told Jimmy Kimmel a few days ago. It will no doubt become a mantra in the days ahead when he becomes a visiting fellow at Harvard or wows audiences who pay big bucks to hear him as a member of the Worldwide Speakers Group.

But atop a trash heap of lies, it is yet another lie.

If Spicer looked down and said, “Hey, your laces are untied,” there’d be a 99 per cent you were not even wearing shoes. This compulsive dishonesty, an affliction shared by every bootlicking enabler to orbit Trump, does not stem from extenuating circumstance or forced patriotic duty.

It is a reflection of character.

Spicer was not “compelled to do certain things,” as Baldwin wrongly insists. Spicer did these things — and, indeed, would still be doing them — because he feared no consequence. He sold his soul during a cynical auction and power play believing a celebrity-obsessed culture would give him a new one if needed.

His Emmy appearance proves he was right.

This is also what makes Sunday’s normalization so abhorrent. If Sean Spicer can get a high-five from the celebrities who were loudest in condemning him, Trump’s inner circle should be all smiles today. Who knows, maybe Kellyanne Conway can become a judge on the reboot of American Idol when she leaves The Trump Show. Maybe Stephen Miller can rehab his image as a correspondent on The Daily Show, where viewers will be encouraged to see his white power rants as self-deprecating satire.

The redemption tale is a longstanding Hollywood trope.

But even in a town where notoriety is often indistinguishable from celebrity, in a place where fame exists in a moral vacuum, the embrace of Spicer as a “get” shows just how much Hollywood still does not get it.