The NDP and the road back to relevance: Tim Harper

HAMILTON—For federal New Democrats, this exercise is not about winning.

Oh, there were lots of calls about winning in 2019 as leadership candidates delivered their final pitches here Sunday.

First, they have to yet again find relevance. Loftier aspirations will have to wait.

As online voting begins in the NDP leadership race today, it is useful to recall how far this party has tumbled in five years. When party members gathered in Toronto in March 2012, they believed they had convened to choose a leader who would take the last, final step for the late Jack Layton and form government for the first time in its history.

The 2015 defeat stung the faithful. It led to lapsed party memberships. It sapped enthusiasm. It led to a stunning repudiation of leader Tom Mulcair, who was then allowed to hang around too long.

And it has led to a party that lost its energy, its fire and, ultimately that relevancy.

Now, Jagmeet Singh, Charlie Angus, Guy Caron or Niki Ashton must put this party back on the map.

Sunday in Hamilton the quartet made their final appeal in a room that only sporadically erupted in anything beyond a mid-afternoon torpor.

There is no reliable polling to determine a winner in a race that could be decided as early as Oct. 1 or as late as Oct. 15, depending on the number of ballots needed.

But by the metrics available, membership sales and money raised — and more importantly, buzz generated, viral videos and social media use that combines humour with panache — Singh does appear to be a front-runner.

The Bramalea-Gore-Malton MPP has already delivered for the party. One can only imagine the lack of coverage and interest there would be for a party that desperately needs some attention had Singh not entered the race.

As one senior caucus member told me, Singh offers the “biggest risk, biggest reward.”

He offers the party a chance to compete in regions where it never has federally — such as the crucial 905 belt — and where it must return if it can plot power again, like the city of Toronto.

Singh promises growth. Backers believe he will grow personally as he moves from provincial to federal politics. They also believe he will grow the party with fresh membership.

Mention the NDP leadership race to those of us who do not live in the political world, and you get a lot of blank stares. Those same people, however, know Singh.

His opponents believe if he cannot win on the first ballot, he cannot grow.

Angus has worked assiduously to court second-choice support. Caron’s team believes he can finish third, stay on the ballot and grow his support because the Quebec MP has run a strong campaign. Ashton, the only one of the four making a second bid at leadership, has run the most unabashedly leftist campaign and has built perhaps the youngest core of supporters.

She has also won union support and is a much more formidable campaigner than the Ashton of 2012.

She could surprise. If she is the first to drop off the ballot, however, her backers are expected to split three ways.

This party faces myriad challenges at this point, midterm of the Justin Trudeau government. It will be trying to find its way back in 2019 on Trudeau’s turf.

It needs to find that relevancy in Quebec again and this is a tough road for any of the four, not just the turbaned Singh.

The party sold 124,000 memberships during this race, but a mere 4,907 of them were sold in Quebec, about half the total sold during the 2012 race.

It allowed itself to be outmanoeuvred by Trudeau on traditional left-of-centre issues and has largely been rudderless for 16 months.

But it has enormous opportunity as well.

Halfway through his term, Trudeau has given the NDP an opening to exploit on electoral reform, a campaign promise broken; Indigenous reconciliation, a campaign promise undelivered; and the environment, where the Trudeau policy on pipelines is coming up against NDP opposition in British Columbia.

When there was excitement in the room Sunday, it was provided by Singh, who also was fortuitously given the final speaking spot, which he used to end the day parading offstage with chanting supporters and raucous drummers.

This is a party with several steps ahead in its comeback. It has to get noticed.

Jagmeet Singh always gets noticed.