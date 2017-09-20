Don't wait for a third strike from Sen. Lynn Beyak: Mochama

In March, Sen. Lynn Beyak decided to defend Canada’s abhorrent residential schools by saying, "Mistakes were made at residential schools — in many instances, horrible mistakes that overshadowed some good things that also happened at those schools."

The senator was wrong then and she is wrong now.

In a letter posted to her website earlier this month, she responded to the splitting of Indigenous Affairs into two departments. She writes, “None of us are leaving, so let’s stop the guilt and blame and find a way to live together and share. Trade your status card for a Canadian citizenship, with a fair and negotiated payout to each Indigenous man, woman and child in Canada...”

In exchange for the theft of land, mass starvation and deprivation, institutional negligence and the wilful breaking of families, she is offering Indigenous people a one-time reparations payment. As a result, they can look forward to a citizenship they already have but do not, on the whole, benefit from.

What. A. Deal.

And so she should. But if she didn't get it six months ago, it is unlikely that her next open letter will be a resignation.

One would hope that the Conservative party would remove her from caucus. Leader Andrew Scheer has decided he will not.

Said his spokesperson, “Her views do not represent the opinions of the Conservative Party of Canada or its caucus." (The spokesperson declined to answer if there is a third strike for the senator.)

A few Liberal ministers have also said she should be removed from caucus though I doubt the Conservatives take their organizational tips from the opposition.

With the start of the new parliamentary session, I remain concerned about a party that is unwilling to take a stand against racism and especially, the racists in their midst. If they cannot hold one strong-and-wrong caucus member accountable for her opinions, how can Indigenous and racialized Canadians trust that the party will hold the government accountable for its policies?

Arguably, those demographics have never fully supported the Conservative party. But instead of waiting for the next inevitable Beyak foolishness, they should show support for the goals of truth and reconciliation. We've been promised a "positive" message but what Canadians are getting is, at best, a mixed one.

It is clear that Sen. Beyak has abandoned fact for fantasy. The question now is whether her party will stand with her or with Indigenous people.