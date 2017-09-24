John of justice: Women taking a stand for bathroom equality

There is a feminist revolution brewing in Amsterdam right now that has nothing to do with gender parity in the workforce but something arguably far more important: public toilet parity in the city square. That is, a woman’s right to relive herself as quickly and as comfortably as any member of the male gender when she is outside her own home. (After all, you can’t exactly beat a man for a promotion at work if you’re forever waiting in line for the can.)

It turns out that going to the bathroom in the Netherlands’ capital isn’t always an easy thing to do for women, because while the city is home to 35 public urinals for men, it boasts only three public toilets designated for women. According to a story in the Guardian this week, Amsterdam’s loo-dearth led to the recent punishment of 23-year-old Geerte Piening, who was out one night with her friends when she had to pee. Unable to locate a nearby women’s bathroom, Piening did what thousands of men do every day: she relieved herself on a side street.

Her friends acted as lookouts for her, but to no avail: Piening was caught popping a squat in public and fined by police. The judge in her case is reported to have criticized Piening for failing to use a men’s urinal if she wasn’t within reach of one of the city’s few women’s restrooms. “It would not be pleasant but it can be done,” the judge told her.

Needless to say, the toilet-deprived women of Amsterdam were not pleased with this verdict and have since launched a series of social media protests (that some have vowed to bring to the streets) demanding that the city build more public restrooms for women.

But Amsterdam women aren’t the only women in the world who have reason to complain about john injustice. We all do.

While ladies’ lavatories are particularly scarce in Amsterdam, this kind of scarcity is by no means unique to that city. Women’s restrooms are in short supply all over the world; a reality known to pretty much every woman who has ever been to a professional sports game or a concert.

This isn’t a theory I came up with after waiting in line to pee for 25 minutes at the Air Canada Centre. It’s a documented fact. According to a paper published in 2007 by planning researchers Kathryn H. Anthony and Meghan Dufresne, called Potty Parity in Perspective: Gender and Family Issues in Planning and Designing Public Restrooms, “The lack of potty parity can be readily seen at places of assembly such as sports and entertainment arenas, musical amphitheaters, theaters, stadiums, airports, bus terminals, convention halls, amusement facilities, fairgrounds, zoos, institutions of higher education, and specialty events at public parks.”

While men appear to walk into public restrooms and exit them practically in a single breath, women’s bathrooms are notoriously crowded and the waits to enter them interminably long.

And no woman is immune to this experience, no matter how high and mighty she appears to be. Take former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who was late to the podium after a commercial break during one of the 2016 debates because the women’s bathroom was located farther from the stage than the men’s one, and was occupied at the precise moment she needed it.

The reason for the women’s bathroom shortage is usually patriarchal hangover: most of the people who designed the public spaces we frequent today were men, who did not consider or even possess basic facts about how women function.

For example, it takes women longer to go to the bathroom. According to the paper by Anthony and Dufresne, a graduate student named Sandra K. Rawls at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University stood outside public restrooms in the 1980s and “timed those who entered and exited, and surveyed users about their restroom habits. Her research painstakingly documented the obvious: women take about twice as much time as men to use restroom facilities. Whereas men took a mere 83.6 seconds, women took almost three minutes.”

We take almost three minutes not because we love gossiping in the ladies’ room as the stereotype goes, but for other less fun reasons. Some of us are menstruating, which may involve frantically searching through a purse for a tampon; others are accompanied by crying kids.

But overall, perhaps the greatest contributing factor to our taking longer to pee is the simple fact that we generally like to sit down, which involves removing clothing. And if there are no hooks or shelves present in the bathroom stall, we balance our belongings (purse, shopping bags, toddlers, etc.) on our laps while we do our business, which can be a difficult task with often disappointing results.

It would be nice, then, not only in Amsterdam but everywhere, if urban planners allocated more restrooms for women, not less. This isn’t merely a feminist argument. Last I checked, women go places with men and men have to wait for women when they’re walking far away or waiting in line to use the facilities. The women’s washroom shortage is an equal-opportunity discriminator: it inconveniences people of both genders.

But city planners shouldn’t just double or even triple the number of female public restrooms in any given neighbourhood; they should supply every facility with adequate hooks, recessed shelves and reliable and affordable tampon and sanitary napkin machines to dramatically cut down on wait times.

In the absence of these changes, we — womankind that is — should take our bloated bladders to the streets and do in unison as Geerte Piening did. We should pop a squat for equality.