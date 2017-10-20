New ambassadors to Canada break another glass ceiling: Susan Delacourt

Firsts for women happen less often in Canada’s capital these days — and that’s probably good news.

Julie Payette is the new Governor General, but she’s the fourth woman to occupy that post in this country’s 150-year history. Women have served at the top of the Supreme Court of Canada and even, briefly, in the Prime Minister’s Office, when Kim Campbell had the job for a few months in 1993.

While it’s far too soon to say that women are inching toward equality in the corridors of power in Canada, especially around corporate boardrooms, there are fewer glass ceilings to shatter.

However, as coincidence would have it, four big firsts for women are happening this fall in the ranks of diplomats sent to Canada.

U.S. President Donald Trump, though not generally hailed as a feminist, has appointed the first woman ambassador to Canada from the United States. Kelly Knight Craft, a Kentucky Republican known best as a serious fundraiser for her party, was sworn in a few weeks ago in Washington.

At the same time, Britain, France and Germany have also been sending their first women ambassadors to Canada this year.

The new U.K. high commissioner is Susan le Jeune d’Allegeershecque, who has been working in Britain’s foreign service since the mid-1980s. Her previous post, before landing in Canada this year, was in her country’s embassy in Paris.

The new French ambassador is Kareen Rispal, a public servant with extensive experience in international development, who has worked at the United Nations and, most recently, in France’s office for the Americas and the Caribbean.

Germany’s new ambassador to Canada is Sabine Sparwasser, a career diplomat who has already worked quite a bit in Canada, as head of the German consulate in Toronto and a deputy head of mission in Ottawa.

This convergence of firsts hasn’t attracted a huge amount of attention, though Carleton University is holding a special event next week — with three of the four ambassadors on stage — to discuss “the meaning of a feminist foreign policy.” The moderator is Kim Campbell (naturally) and Knight Craft is the only one of the four new female envoys who won’t be there.

Many recipients of the invitation to this event — well, if they’re anything like me — might have done a double take at the mention of the “firsts.” Not at how many new women ambassadors there are, or that they were all from major, G7 nations, but more like: how has it taken this long for all these countries to send women to Canada? What year are we in again?

An article last year in Harvard University’s Kennedy School Review asked the same question, under the headline: “Where Are All the Female Diplomats?”

“Perhaps it is unsurprising that we have never appointed a female ambassador to Iran or Saudi Arabia, but what is our excuse for never sending one to Canada?” asked the article, which was published just a couple of days before the 2016 vote that elected Trump.

Feminist or foreign policy experts may have research to explain why we haven’t seen more women in these top diplomatic spots before now. Often these appointments go to close political allies of the leaders in power, who are still mostly men. As well, even though it’s 2017, it’s still probably easier to find men with spouses willing to put careers aside to move abroad.

The best explanation may simply be found in the march of time. The three ambassadors who will be at next week’s event at the French embassy are all veteran public servants who have put in the years to get where they are now — probably who broke other ceilings along the way. Knight Craft, meanwhile, follows in a long tradition of top fundraisers getting the U.S. ambassador’s post in Canada — it just so happens that women are finally being recognized for a skill that used to be more in the male domain.

We can’t discount the idea, though, that women are being sent to Canada because of all the efforts of Justin Trudeau’s government to brand itself internationally as feminist-friendly. It can’t be a total coincidence that the first Canadian government with a gender-equal cabinet is suddenly seeing an influx of female ambassadors from our major western allies.

Practically speaking, it’s not clear whether having women in these jobs will have any effect on Canada’s foreign relations. Maryscott Greenwood of the Canadian-American Business Council suggested in an article this week that the tough talks over NAFTA’s future could be saved by the “sisterhood” of top women at the table, including Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.