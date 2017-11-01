Donald Trump Jr. puts rocks in all our Halloween bags with sneering tweet: Menon

Donald Trump Jr. should stay away from candy.

I don’t know what it is. But whenever the U.S. president’s eldest and most repellent son gets within blinking range of empty calories, he spits up bizarre political theories. Sugary snacks turn him into a half-baked philosopher king.

Last fall, he posted a meme in which a bowl of Skittles was used as a fear-mongering metaphor about Syrian refugees: “If I had a bowl of Skittles and told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That’s our Syrian refugee problem.”

Right. Never mind that you could apply the same dubious logic to, say, gun owners, or imprudent scions who were born with silver spoons in their mouths and who possess no discernible talents beyond looking like they hawk stolen cologne out of the back of a van.

The Skittles backlash was so severe, the company felt compelled to distance itself by pointing out the obvious in a statement someone actually had to write and send out: “Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don’t feel it’s an appropriate analogy.”

When he’s alone in the pantry these days or stocking up on bites and chews before decamping on a big hunting trip to drop a leopard or slice the tail off an elephant, I suspect Trump Jr. sees demons lurking everywhere:

“Are those Oreo cookies? Or are they symbols of how the silent majority is getting squeezed in the middle and sandwiched by uppity Blacks? We need a wall to keep the Hot Tamales away from the Sour Patch Kids before society turns into one big Twix. Why are there no white M&Ms? My God, when I jiggle this bag of Cheetos at arm’s length it reminds me so much of Daddy’s jowls in the golf cart and wouldn’t tax reform smell delicious today?”

Candy is his kryptonite. It melts his brain.

This son of a dotard sees a Tootsie Roll and he starts speaking in tongues.

It happened again on Tuesday night. As families across the continent celebrated the frivolous fun that is Halloween, the proximity to candy turned Trump Jr. into a political scientist with the insights of Tony the Tiger.

“Conservatives, we’re grrrrreaaat. Liberals, you’re not grrreaaat.”

In an image he shared on Twitter, his adorable daughter Chloe is standing in a kitchen. She is dressed up as a police officer, a picture that may one day prove too ironically painful to keep in the family archives should her father or grandfather end up in a future Robert Mueller indictment.

Instead of just living in the moment, instead of just enjoying the sweet sight of his toddler clutching a red bucket of trick-or-treat loot, Trump Jr. was clearly hypnotized by the Snickers and Reese’s Pieces.

“I just thought of a killer joke about redistributing your candy,” he probably told little Chloe, which would explain her uneasy expression.

Then he pointed the lens at her and took a shot at anyone who believes in sharing, which takes some gall when it’s coming from a jackass who has inherited everything and has earned nothing in this world except contempt.

“I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home,” he wrote above the image in a sneering caption. “It’s never to (sic) early to teach her about socialism.”

Someone get this fool a plate of broccoli before he self-destructs.

The cluelessness of his barbed commentary — the candy in Chloe’s bucket was, ahem, the result of a literal handout as kind strangers paid for and then gave her free candy — triggered a hilarious string of replies as Trump Jr. was ridiculed at length and without mercy.

J.K. Rowling: “Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she’s smarter than all the other kids.”

John Legend: “You teach her about nepotism and fraud everyday. I guess it’s good to teach socialism to mix it up.”

Ricky Gervais: “Calm down everyone. He’s only joking. He’d never really teach her that sharing is a good thing.”

For future lessons, perhaps Trump Jr. can remove all the gift tags on Christmas morning and tell his kids every box is actually for him. After all, getting always trumps giving in his venal universe. Or maybe he can encourage Chloe to get the hired help to find all the Easter eggs. Why should she have to do the grunt work?

Labour Day could be renamed Lazy Day. Valentine’s Day could be about sending flowers and chocolate to your one true love: yourself. He could use the sweet side dishes during Thanksgiving to denounce agrarianism and then condemn gummy worms on Independence Day while promoting new protectionist measures.

Or he could just stay away from the candy.