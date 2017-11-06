P. Diddy’s rebranding gives Love a bad name: Menon

This isn’t breaking news so much as a broken record: Sean Combs is once again changing his name.

At an undisclosed tropical paradise this weekend, to celebrate his 48th birthday, the rapper and entrepreneur revealed his new identity via a video selfie that may one day be used in psychiatry schools to help teach multiple personality disorder.

“I have some very serious, serious news,” he warned his fans, filming himself on a beach while wearing the kind of unserious perforated sun hat that’s usually seen on local merchants who sell wooden trinkets while strolling the tourist resorts with donkeys. “Um. I’ve been praying on this and I decided. I know it was risky. It could come off as corny to some people, like, yo . . .”

After torquing the suspense with this gibberish and peculiar serious-slash-corny setup — was he about to reveal a cancer diagnosis or serenade a seashell? — Mr. Combs sighed, gathered his courage and mercifully got to the point.

“I’ve decided to change my name again,” he said, almost getting choked up as distant clouds reflected in his metal shades. “I’m just not — I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love, a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love, OK?”

No. This is not OK, Love, a.k.a. Brother Love, a.k.a. Fickle Fool.

This is a cry for help.

Frankly, Love’s loved ones should be planning an intervention before Christmas, before he ends up changing his name to Messiah or the infinity symbol. Love is a term of endearment. It’s what you call your partner in moments that are either tender or tense. Historically speaking, the only people who’ve ever demanded to be called “Love” by the world at large are cult leaders.

Love is a many splendored thing — except as the stage name for a grown man.

Love is all you need — when what you absolutely don’t need is a goofy moniker.

What’s most troubling about the bizarre rebranding is how Combs seems to be suffering from name-game amnesia. Has he forgotten his own mental anguish? In 2005, when he decided to drop the “P” and just go with “Diddy,” there was mounting evidence of a looming identity crisis.

“I needed to simplify things,” he told the New York Post back then. “Nobody knew what to call me. I’d notice that people were uncomfortable when I’d meet them for the first time, and then they’d ask me what they should call me. I even started to get confused myself. And when I called someone on the telephone, it took me a long time to explain who I was.”

If that was all over one initial, just imagine the epic mix-ups that now await: “Yo, dawg, it’s Brother. No, not your brother. Brother Love. Just Love, brother. Just Love. BRO, IT’S ME. LOVE. LOVE!!! HELLO? OH NO YOU DIDN’T. HATER, YOU DID NOT JUST HANG UP ON LOVE!!!”

The only upside I can see is that Love and Brother Love are easy to remember, which is not always the case with musical names circa 2017. No offence, but “FKA twigs” is not a name for a performer. It is a password with medium security.

But even if Combs bamboozles us into yet another needless name change, he’s headed down the same potentially costly path as some previous incarnations, like when he rebranded as Diddy without first doing a quick Google search and then was taken to court by an obscure British DJ also named Diddy.

I’m kind of surprised he didn’t say his name is now Prince or John Deere.

Brother Love already exists. There’s a Brother Love who’s a songwriter based in Nashville. There’s also Brother Love, the ’80s wrestling character created by Bruce Prichard. And on Monday, Mr. Prichard was not feeling any brotherly love when he posted a clip on Facebook in which he addressed the imitation: “Everybody is talking about the controversy this weekend. Sean Combs. Puffy. P. Diddy has changed his name to Brother Love. Maybe it’s because he’s lost all originality. Maybe it’s because he’s irrelevant. Maybe it’s because he just wants people to know who the hell he is and hopes that he can capitalize off some of the fame that I created way back when.”

I’m not sure you should annoy a guy who once managed The Undertaker.

So do yourself a favour, Sean, and take it all back. Chalk this up to intoxication or heat stroke. Or just say you want to be called “Love” for a limited time, as in 2011, when asked the world to call you “Swag” for seven days.