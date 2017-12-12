Guns, murder and the 'garage confession': What the Laura Babcock jury wasn't told

They’re killers accused of murder.

It’s unlikely any juror was unaware of that, the intertwining of homicide proven and homicide alleged.

But never was the name of Tim Bosma uttered in Courtroom 2-6 over the seven weeks of trial. Not in front of the jury anyway.

That Dellen Millard and Mark Smich shot the Hamilton man dead and fed his body into an industrial incinerator — a ghastly crime for which they were both convicted in 2016 — was ruled inadmissible as similar fact evidence by Justice Michael Code in a pretrial proceeding. Hence the interminable box-empty wrangling over leaving a false impression with the jury that human bones were never found in “the Eliminator” as experts pondered blurry photo images of what might have been a specimen fragment from a deer or a person.

Possibly the scant remains of Laura Babcock, the fun-loving if mentally troubled 23-year-old last seen alive shortly after Canada Day, 2012. Her body has never been found.

No body. No crime scene. But mounds of circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution, even winnowed by Code.

How to say what can’t be said?

Or reported.

Until now, as the jury began deliberations around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

What the jury didn’t know, these wraps-off stories are labelled.

Plenty.

Jurors were not permitted to hear, for instance, about the illegal enterprises in which the defendants were apparently involved, together or independently, or which they discussed as future endeavours before their arrest on April 10, 2014; their mutual obsession with a criminal lifestyle: drug trafficking, drug importing, arson, theft, robbery, chopping vehicles, obstructing police and prostitution.

A far broader conspiracy than the events which brought Millard and Smich to court, what they referred to as “missions” and “dark deeds.”

“I’m down to merk (murder) people if it’s a big enough payoff,” Millard texted Smich in early 2012.

From Smich to Millard: “Like I said, this is only the beginning. I’m makin us a team, an army. You kno. We will be proper soon. Nobody can f--- with Say10 and Dman.”

Dman was Millard. Say10 was Smich. Both were self-adopted nicknames and lawyers were cautioned to enunciate them carefully, as spelled, so they didn’t come out sounding like “Demon” and “Satan,” vaguely prejudicial.

Both above entries were edited, as per Code’s ruling, arising from just one of 17 pretrial motions, many weighed for “extrinsic misconduct,” argued as relevant or irrelevant, overly prejudicial or critically probative. Sixteen purported criminal incidents related to Millard, specifically, that could “indicate a pervasive and casual amorality,” as Code wrote, dismissing a Crown gambit to frame “thrill-seeking” as an included motive for the murder of Babcock.

Of several guns that Millard had purchased before and after the alleged murder of Laura Babcock, the existence of only one was deemed admissible — a .32 calibre firearm Millard bought from a now convicted (and extraordinarily tattooed) gun trafficker, brought from the hoosegow to testify (twice), but narrowly. Millard acquired that gun in early July, 2012, so analogous with Babcock’s disappearance at a time when the defendants were allegedly planning and deliberating Babcock’s murder.

So, a good-to-go-in gun, unlike the .9mm Walther Millard acquired in February of that year or his purchase of another handgun in September or his attempts to buy a gun and ammunition for Smich during a trip to the U.S. in April.

The .32 was found lying beside Millard’s father, Wayne Millard, in November, 2012, in what was initially ruled a suicide. Millard said he’d bought it as a birthday present for his dad, who at one time had up to half a dozen guns in the house.

Millard has since been charged with murdering his own father, with trial scheduled for next March.

Jurors weren’t told about that either.

Or that Smich had boasted to two friends — dubbed the “garage confession” — of actually killing a girl and the rap lyrics he wrote about describing the crime were drawn from reality rather than his perverse imagination. Only the first of seven verses was submitted into evidence by the Crown. Prior to his arrest, Smich also told his girlfriend that “it wasn’t the first time” they had burned a body and that “it wasn’t the only body they had burned,” evidence that didn’t pass the admissibility sniff test.

Or that Smich had sought to have his trial severed from Millard and tried by judge only, overriding the attorney general’s refusal to consent to a judge-alone trial. Denied.

Smich’s legal team, which also defended him at the Bosma trial, got nowhere with a charter argument seeking “relief” against trial by jury, premised on the belief he could not receive a fair trial after the abundance of media coverage from Bosma.

Millard steadfastly opposed a judge-alone trial though he supported severing the proceedings. For this trial, an added grounds for severance was that Millard wanted to compel Smich to testify for the defence, a tactic he considered following the lengthy (if futile) testimony Smich gave against his co-accused in the Bosma trial. In any event, he apparently made no attempt to put Smich on the stand.

Smich’s lawyers, for their part, called no evidence at all.

And if the jury ever wondered why Millard — who represented himself — never approached them, especially during his closing address when lawyers usually stand directly in front of the jury box, why he scarcely budged from the lectern while questioning witnesses, it was because they were not to know his stationary stance was intended to block his ankle shackle from view. Lest they realize that he, like Smich, was in custody throughout.

The jury was shielded from all these matters, most intensely argued before Code before the trial began, several bickered over again on the countless occasions when the jury was asked to step out.

Probably most confounding for the Crown was the erasure of Bosma from this trial.

It is an ancient conceit that jurors can’t be trusted with the truth. It is also fundamental to trial fairness — the potentially prejudicial outweighing the probative (having the effect of truth or tending to prove).

Ignorance of the Bosma murder — that Millard and Smich are already serving life sentences for slaying a stranger who tragically crossed paths with the co-accused when they responded to his ad about selling a truck — was not required of the jurors during the selection process. (The verdict is under appeal.) Finding a panel of 14 (two were dropped before deliberations beganTuesday afternoon) who had no knowledge of the notorious crime might have been well nigh impossible.

Prospective jurors were permitted to be asked if, as a result of having “seen, heard, read, discussed or communicated” about the Babcock murder, they had formed an opinion about the possible guilt or innocence of Millard and Smich; whether opinions formed were “strong”; whether they could put opinions aside and decide the case solely on the evidence presented and later follow the judge’s instructions not conduct any research on the case.

Particularly wince-inducing for everybody in the courtroom were the occasions when three specific witnesses were subjected to cross-examination by Millard — the victim’s father, Clayton Babcock, and her former boyfriend, Shawn Lerner; and Smich’s former girlfriend, Marlena Meneses, who may have been an unwitting witness to the alleged incineration of Babcock’s body. (She recalled seeing the Eliminator in action one night — told the apparatus was being tested for disposal of animal carcasses — but couldn’t provide an exact date. The prosecution maintains Babcock was killed July3-4 and her remains cremated late in the late hours of July 23.)

The Crown had sought to have these individuals spared the ordeal of being questioned by Millard.

Mr. Babcock was “concerned” about his ability to give a full and candid account if cross-examined by Millard. Lerner, who had spearheaded the investigation into Babcock’s disappearance, and Meneses, who had clearly been mocked and belittled by Millard during the time she was intimately involved with his wingman, were similarly “uncomfortable” with the prospect.

Prosecutors asked that a step-in counsel be appointed for the purpose.

Code said no. “The three witnesses in question . . . are all adults and this is not a sexual assault or criminal harassment case.” Adding: “I am also not satisfied that it would ‘otherwise be in the interest of the administration of justice’ to interfere with Millard’s right to conduct his own defence personally and without counsel.”

It was a starring role Millard palpably relished.