Westwood: What Alabama just told us about the ultimate U.S. wedge issue

Leading up to Tuesday’s earth-shattering special election results— in which an Alabama Democrat was sent to the Senate for the first time in decades— a common thread emerged among those committed to Republican Roy Moore despite allegations of pedophilia and sexual harassment.

Abortion.

On Dec 11, one day before the election, Google’s top search on Democratic candidate Doug Jones was where he stood on abortion. Republican women voters told Vice News and many other media outlets that abortion was the one issue standing in the way of a vote for Jones.

When Donald Trump finally endorsed Moore in the weeks before the vote, he repeatedly warned followers on Twitter that Jones was pro-choice.

Whatever else Roy Moore represents, Alabamians knew his anti-abortion views are as extreme as they come.

In an apocalypse-themed video posted on Thursday in which he assured voters that the race wasn’t over — he’s waiting for the official vote count — Moore argued that “abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

It’s been common wisdom in the deep South that Democrats have little hope of winning Senate or Congress seats, and that’s doubly true if they’re pro-choice. So much for common wisdom.

Yes, this election is an outlier in many ways: a special election held to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions when he became Attorney General; a Republican candidate accused of preying on children; and a Republican candidate accused of sex crimes amid the peak of the #MeToo movement.

But the end result remains: a pro-choice Democrat from Alabama is heading to Washington.

While white evangelicals turned out for Moore by a margin of 80 per cent, other white voters, especially younger voters and those with college degrees, supported Jones.

That means abortion is not a general deal breaker for white voters in the South.

But it’s the districts that flipped from red to blue that hammered home how abortion dominates politics far less than imagined, because it matters far less to (or is supported by) Democrat voters, who came out in droves.

The relatively high statewide voter turnout of 40 per cent was buoyed in particular by districts that Jones was able to flip — in some cities, it rose by 30 per cent from 2014.

The biggest reason? Black voters, who nearly uniformly voted Democrat, and the numerous organizations and activists who worked to turn out the Black vote.

Here are some of the questions that raises: Is the South overall really as anti-abortion as elections have led us to believe?

Or is that only a reflection of those who’ve more often voted, i.e. white voters and Evangelicals in particular?

Could the extreme political and geographic division on abortion — most prominently shown in Supreme Court nominations by both parties — be far less evenly split than imagined?

(Polls have predictably shown that a vast majority of Americans approve of abortion in at least some cases.)

How would politics in Washington change if abortion wasn’t viewed as such a necessary flag to wave for southern representatives? For that matter, how would state laws on abortion change if voter turnout increased in state races, too?