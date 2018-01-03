Rosemary Westwood: Big moves on #MeToo front prove it's no blip

It’s been three months since the New York Times broke the Harvey Weinstein allegations, setting off a sprawling, international sexual harassment reckoning that is not, it’s now clear, going anywhere.

What’s often been dubbed a “moment” is now a full-on movement.

Powerful men from an array of industries continue to face allegations and a variety of interim and career-ending consequences.

The Hollywood Reporter — which broke the harassment allegations against Amazon Studios executive Roy Price (who was put on leave and subsequently resigned) — has created an entire beat focused on sexual harassment and assigned seven reporters, according to the New Yorker.

Actress Rose McGowan — who alleged that Hollywood producer Weinstein raped her (and that Price dismissed her when she told him) — will be the subject and executive producer of a six-part documentary series.

And perhaps most consequently, at least 300 entertainment-industry women, including powerhouses such as Shonda Rhimes and Reese Witherspoon, announced on Monday a new initiative called Time’s Up. The multi-pronged non-profit will fight sexual harassment and assault, including pressuring companies to reach gender parity and launching a $13 million legal defence fund, a direct response to criticisms that #MeToo runs the risk of excluding low-wage workers.

“We’re doing 'disaster feminism',” one woman associated with the group told the New Yorker, comparing their efforts to seize an unprecedented opportunity to the way capitalist companies move in after a natural disaster.

Of course, it takes wealth to exploit an opportunity. It takes power to fight power, and privilege to fight inequality.

The question “why now?” has been endlessly raised, but one clear reason is the relative, though still vastly lopsided, gains women have made in public life. Lip service paid for the last few decades to women’s equality has left no moral ambiguity about whether it’s okay to apply sexual coercion in the workplace.

It’s doubtfully coincidental that this eruption of retribution follows closely on Hillary Clinton’s historic run for the presidency and the ensuing Women’s March.

The time for considering this a mere shift in the weather is over. What has changed — what is changing — is the entire climate.

One last small sign: Matt Lauer, the Today show host ousted after sexual misconduct allegations, has been permanently replaced by Hoda Kotb, a black female journalist whose fill-in efforts elevated NBC’s morning news show to first-place ratings during December. Two women now co-anchor the show for the first time, and it’s a merit decision all the way.

Not that merit yet begets equality: Both women’s pay reportedly lags behind Lauer’s former salary by a cool 65 per cent.