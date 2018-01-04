Bruce Arthur: Johnny Bower was the soul of the Maple Leafs

Larry Hillman got on a bus in the middle of the night, and he changed buses around 4:30 in the morning. A third bus took him to his daughter’s house in St. Catharines, and she drove him to Toronto for Johnny Bower’s funeral. They called it a celebration of life, technically, at the Air Canada Centre. But his casket was draped in a Maple Leafs flag, under his banner, and his grinning, rough-hewn, Ukrainian Prairie face was beamed onto giant screens behind the dais. It was the public end of a great life.

Larry Hillman is 80, with a bad hip, but he wanted to be there. He loved Johnny Bower, like everyone ever.

“I played on so many teams. He was number one,” said Hillman, who played defence on the last four Maple Leafs Cup teams as part of a 22-year career with 10 teams in the NHL and WHA. “I played with Gordie Howe, too. Gordie was shy. He liked the limelight, but he didn’t dwell on it.”

“Not to say Johnny dwelled on it. He was just a natural. How could you not like him? . . . I just wanted to pay my respects to a gentleman that we all loved. You couldn’t get a better teammate.”

Bower died of pneumonia on Boxing Day at age 93 as the most beloved man ever to play for Toronto. Everyone had a story about the way the hall-of-famer treated every Leafs fan who ever said hello, who asked for an autograph, who asked for time. He smiled. He laughed. He cared. He was kind.

“Johnny, he was the guy,” said Doug Gilmour. “I was just saying, what do we have here in the GTA, seven million people? He probably knows about five (million). Everybody that he talked to, everybody has a story about how they met Johnny.”

And so the leaders of the NHL showed up, Leafs alumni showed up, the entire team and its front office showed up, a couple thousand fans showed up on a Wednesday afternoon. It was nice. It was how it should be done.

Brendan Shanahan, whose influence on how this team handles and cares for its own history has been apparent, talked about how in kids’ hockey games all over, a goalie’s poke check would be followed by the cry of “Johnny Bower!”

Defenceman Morgan Rielly talked how you always knew if Johnny had signed before you at autograph signings, because his penmanship was so precise and legible. “You could read his name perfectly, Johnny Bower,” said Rielly, “as opposed to maybe the younger generation, that abbreviate it a little bit.” Gordie Howe and Jean Béliveau did that, too. Come to think of it, Hillman mentioned Béliveau as the closest thing to Bower as a person, of all the players he ever knew.

Bower’s grandson John Bower III spoke for the family, and mostly told stories that involved his grandpa laughing: laughing when he fell off the three-legged wooden ladder he had built; laughing when he spilled a can of paint onto the carpet when trying to paint the living room while his wife was away; laughing when he would take out his dentures, put on his wife’s swimsuit and hat, and walk around the cottage trying to make other people laugh, too.

“He taught us everybody should have the ability to laugh, in order to remain healthy and happy,” said Bower III. “And Grandpa could laugh at anything, especially himself.”

People talked about all the charities Johnny supported, all the animals he fed — local dogs would wait at the end of his driveway if the garage door was open, because he always carried and gave out dog cookies — and about how much he loved his family: three children, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren.

In retrospect, Bower’s life feels almost written: A Prince Albert, Sask., boy who lied about his age at 14 to get into the army during World War II, worked as a gunner in England, and was discharged in 1943 due to arthritis in his hands. And then that marvelous, strange career, which included becoming an AHL legend in Cleveland, and only becoming a Leaf at 33.

Broadcaster Joe Bowen told the story of how the maskless Bower didn’t want to go to Toronto after 13 years in the minors; he didn’t think he could help them, but they threatened a suspension. So he went, and found one of the loves of his life.

“He’d talk about the Leaf logo, what it meant to him,” said Gilmour. “He never thought he’d ever get here.”

That was it. Dave Keon told a story about when Bower was the Leafs goalie coach, and while fooling around on the ice Keon’s son scored on his first shot, and not again. “I let him have one because he was your son, Davey,” said Bower, “but one was all he was going to get.” Shanahan wondered what drove such a gentle man to be that competitive, and still so generous. Former winger Ron Ellis answered it.

“Johnny considered it a privilege, and not a right, to be a Toronto Maple Leaf,” said Ellis. “Gratitude is what drove him to become the best he could be. I think that’s the answer, Brendan.”

“Winning the Cup takes heart,” said Keon. “But John was our soul.”

Every NHL team is a business, and there are few that have been treated more like a business than the Toronto Maple Leafs over the years. The history of this team is often threadbare: bad owners, cashbox hockey, a team that so often let you down.

But every Canadian team is also a public trust, a repository of hope and obsession and love, and Johnny Bower never wanted to let anyone down. So he spent a lifetime making the people he met feel like they mattered, because he thought they did. The team didn’t do that; Johnny did.