This queen of the dance floor caught Drake’s eye: Govani

Who’s that girl?

For Andrea Bolley, it’s the question that indubitably swoops up and down the local party scene, particularly among novices.

Seeing her dart through it — dressed in the long frock coats she favours, and a countenance that throbs with the guise of a latter-day Lauren Bacall — it’s clear, however, that she doesn’t exactly fit the dictionary definition of “girl.” Nor does it square when she casually drops mentions of long-gone hot spots, like Bemelmans and Prego. But, where the usual suspect can — and does — outplay all and any millennial comers? On the dance floor of life.

Rug-cutting like no one else, she is the “secret sauce,” some might say, to shindigs, galas and launches in this town — a foil to the dreary, frozen-smiled socialites one routinely sees around, as well as the hashtag-mad, too-trite newer kids. Something that even Drake, yes, Drake! — Toronto’s unofficial mayor — noticed when he saw her dancing at a party, and since has made her part of his “squad,” one might say. It’s not every day that you see a white woman of a certain age pop into his social media stream, as was the case when he included her in an Instagram Story he posted a few months ago.

“Who are you?” Bolley, somewhat shy off the dance floor, recalls Drake asking when she crossed paths with him at the opening of his restaurant Fring’s on King St. W. in 2015. She was making her moves, feeling the music, when he started taking a photo of her and then told her to come join him in his booth.

“He was, like, c’mon up,” she continues, summing up the moment. “I said no. He said, ‘You have to!’ He took my purse and jacket. Asked me what I’m drinking. I said vodka and tonic. He said, ‘Same as me!’ Jada Pinkett Smith was there too.”

Naturally, Bolley was also one of Drake’s guests at an exclusive pre-opening party for his even newer eatery, Pick 6ix, just this week.

It’s not the first time that she has been singled out by a visiting luminary, drawn in by her boogie. That was her again, making like a whirling dervish with Christian Louboutin — yes, the shoe designer — when he came to town for a retrospective of his work a few years ago, and went to an after-party at Soho House.

During the most recent TIFF, those of us lucky enough to be in the room with the one and only Grace Jones at a party held in her honour at the Broadview Hotel couldn’t help but notice when the disco diva waved Bolley over to her cordoned-off area.

“She handed me a glass of Champagne,” Bolley recalled when we sat down to talk recently.

She can’t stop the beat (to paraphrase Hairspray), but how did she find it?

An artist by day — an abstract painter — she says she wasn’t much of a dancer growing up in Guelph (dad was a violinist, and she mostly listened to classical music), but years later, something stuck. “There was something about being in the studio by myself, every day. . .” she starts to say.

Was it a reaction to the solitary life? That and something else: “I had recently separated . . . and I tried to get friends to go dancing. They said, ‘No, Andrea, you can’t go dancing. You can’t go to clubs. You’re not young enough.’ But I went anyways.”

In those days, it was mostly to the Orbit Room, the soulful upper-level place on College St. — a place she still heads to sometimes. “I would dance in the corner, and the DJ would notice me, and say, ‘You have to come to my next event.’ And on it went. It’s how I got to know so many DJs.”

Talk to Bolley long enough and it also turns into a shimmy through the social life of the city over several decades. Many of the “great characters” she knew are sadly gone — often with no one to take their place. Take the dapper, Dante-quoting restaurateur Michael Carlevale, who owned the Yorkville society canteen Prego — for years, the most famous restaurateur in Toronto.

He was one of her dearest, as she describes their meeting. “I used to save up enough money to get a glass of wine, and maybe a bowl of pasta. It was my treat. I would walk over to Yorkville, and go at 2 o’clock, when lunch was winding down . . . wait a little bit. Then he would cook for all his staff — I would be watching. He once came to up to me, ‘I’ve seen you here every Friday! Come and sit with us.’ He became my family . . . supported my artwork.”

Likewise, her closest friend, Robert Gage. The colourful society coiffeur — who used to man the manes of women like Barbara Amiel and Melanie Munk in this town — died almost one year ago, and it still occupies a hole in her heart.

“It’s mind-boggling,” she says, remembering the day he died. “He called me that morning — I was in Bermuda, he was on the train.”

Gage and Bolley had a habit of talking on the phone about 10 times a day, and had a set date, in recent years, of doing a call at 6 p.m. during the cocktail hour. “He would pour his drink, and I would pour mine . . . and I would say: ‘Tell me everything.’”

Given these losses, it’s all the more reason to dance, dance, dance while we’re here . . . no?

“I don’t twerk,” she quips, going on to confirm that she does like everything else to move to: “Hip-hop. Soul. Reggae. Euro-pop. Everything except heavy metal.”

Asked if there’s still someone left on her wish list for a dance, she’s got a ready answer: “Mick Jagger.”

Our conversation then tilts to the psychology of hoofing. I say I’ve long thought that people’s true, can’t-hide personalities come out on dance floor. That is to say, things can be cloaked with words when you’re talking to them . . . but not with dancing.

Bolley agrees: “Yes . . . their eye-contact . . . their confidence.”