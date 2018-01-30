Jennifer Wells: Toronto Hydro salaries, pay ratio policies need some sunlight

What is a CEO worth?

We asked that question earlier this month upon the release of numbers illustrating the ever-widening compensation gap between the haves (top executives at large publicly traded corporations) and the have-nots.

But now Toronto’s mayor is fretting about high-priced talent on the city payroll. Last week, my colleague Jennifer Pagliaro reported that John Tory’s executive committee voted to ask city staff to examine executive salaries, including compensation paid at Toronto Hydro, where CEO Anthony Haines received a total pay packet of $1 million in 2016. (Haines’ bonus and performance pay of $508,551 came close to matching his base salary of $522,286. After benefits and expenses, Haines took in $1,041,138.)

“I think that there is a growing inconsistency between the salaries that are paid to people in some parts of the public sector . . . versus the salaries that are paid to others,” Tory said.

Haines broke through the million-dollar barrier in 2015 as reported in Hydro’s annual information form (AIF) for that year. City Council subsequently directed Hydro’s board to review its executive compensation policy and report back, which it did do, submitting its report last November. That report, which includes a “comparator analysis” for all senior executives and an accompanying rationale, was submitted with the understanding that it remain confidential.

Why? Because of its “competitive nature” and the “arrangements” with third parties providing the information, and because the report includes personal information not required in AIF disclosure.

So now the mayor’s executive committee is requesting that the city manager make recommendations on an “appropriate salary and compensation cap, which will limit compensation, for all new executives hired by the Corporation.”

This is a mess that demands a full tear down.

Let’s start with Hydro’s “comparator analysis.” Three years ago, Hydro undertook a “refinement” of its executive compensation and reached out, as it has done before, to the consulting company Mercer to provide “benchmarking consulting services.”

Benchmarking is big business for Mercer. It’s also a corporate practice that has come under fire for contributing to the phenomenon of runaway executive compensation, as companies consistently push their compensation ever higher in order to attract and retain executive talent.

Let’s look at an example. The 2015 comparator group for Toronto Hydro included Atco Ltd. Publicly traded and Alberta-based, Atco recorded revenues of $4.1 billion in 2015 and employed 7,000 workers through operations including pipelines, electric transmission lines, infrastructure, and global growth reaching to Mexico and Australia. Last year, the company invested $1.6 billion in capital growth projects.

So the corporate watchwords for the Atco example include risk, market demands, global growth and shareholder expectations.

Now let’s look at Hydro.

Number of shareholders: one, that being the City of Toronto.

Employees: 1,490 at last report.

Distribution and other revenues for 2016: $723.8 million.

Principal line of business: the monopolistic distribution of electricity in the city.

The comparator group included 15 companies deemed to be of comparable complexity to Toronto Hydro. Undoubtedly, some are closer to the mark than the Atco example cited here.

But here’s a question for the mayor’s executive committee: is such a basket of companies the right measure for determining Hydro compensation? And why have the latest benchmark results been submitted under the cloak of confidentiality, when publicly-traded companies are granted no such privilege?

Last week’s executive committee decision included this action item: that the city manager consult with the city solicitor and Toronto Hydro to determine what parts of the information contained in the confidential attachments can be publicly released.

At minimum, the benchmarking and the particulars as to how the CEO’s bonus virtually equals his base salary should be fully disclosed.

The city manager has now been charged with comparing salaries and bonuses with similar corporations and municipalities across the country.

That’s a start. But what about the appropriate internal metrics? How about customer satisfaction? Should personal penalties be paid for service disruption? Unlike a publicly traded company, Toronto Hydro does not have to answer to vexed institutional shareholders. How effective has the city been in taking up that cause on behalf of us all?

And what about the contemporary insistence on transparency, so in vogue in the real world?

And how about putting a pay ratio in place — that is, a deemed ratio between the top exec and median pay. If this can’t be accomplished in a city-owned company like Toronto Hydro, then where?

Here’s a question: just who does Toronto Hydro think it has to answer to?