Retiring Jays radio announcer Jerry Howarth will be missed — by fans and media alike

DUNEDIN, FLA—In the first real Blue Jays’ stunner of the year, the club’s revered play-by-play man Jerry Howarth announced his retirement from the booth after 36 years at the mic, citing “health and stamina” as deciding factors.

The parent media group, Sportsnet, sent out a brief announcement on Tuesday morning. Howarth had been battling throat and voice issues and had missed stretches of games at various times over the past two seasons.

Howarth had been working with several different analysts in the two-man booth after the passing of his long-time partner and hall-of-fame broadcaster Tom Cheek in 2005, but has established a solid rapport with former catcher Joe Siddall, who will remain on the crew. Mike Wilner has been the third man in the booth.

There is no doubt that of all of the major professional sports, baseball has forever been considered the most suited to radio. Generations of fans were brought up having the game described for them and learning to love the sport from the immortals of broadcasting — Jack Buck with the Cardinals, Ernie Harwell with the Tigers, Vin Scully with the Dodgers, Dave Van Horne with the Expos and Cheek and Howarth with the Jays.

“Baseball is a game that’s played every night,” Howarth described to Jeff Blair on The Fan after the announcement. “You paint it to the best of your ability on a white canvas then the next day try and make it better.”

Howarth joined the Jays’ broadcast crew in 1981, in a three-man booth, but settled in later as the acknowledged second fiddle to the iconic Tom Cheek until he was forced to retire from the game due to illness.

In his years as the Jays’ lead announcer since 2005, he has embraced the role. The number of fans who identify their experience with the Jays by the “Hello friends” opening to his broadcasts and his signature home-run call “And there she goes” never ceases to amaze. Howarth, whenever he is on the field pre-game, both at home and on the road, is a rock star. He always has a wave for his legion of fans.

“It’s important for people to realize I care,” he told Blair.

Howarth attended Santa Clara University in California and then spent two years in the U.S. Army. He earned his first radio jobs broadcasting in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League with the Tacoma Twins and Salt Lake City Gulls, before catching a break joining the Jays in time for the ’81 season.

The 71-year-old radio icon and his wife Mary live in Etobicoke. He became a Canadian citizen in 1994. He has coached high school basketball in the off-season and quietly does significant work for Christian charities.

“I had every intention of continuing my career into the 2018 season but my health and stamina and continuing voice issues dictated otherwise,” Howarth said in a statement issued by Sportsnet.

“Who knew that I would spend more than half my life in Toronto, doing what I love to do most, reaching out to friends and fans alike across our great country to talk baseball? I am blessed and I am grateful. I thank everyone who has made this journey of mine so rewarding in every way.”

The tributes will keep pouring in from fellow broadcasters like Joe Bowen with the Leafs and other of his peers around North America.

“Jerry is an absolute legend in this industry,” said Sportsnet president Scott Moore. “He’s been a dedicated and consummate professional (with) the Blue Jays for more than three decades. His longevity is exceptional and it speaks to, not only his talent as a broadcaster, but also his incredible passion for baseball. He is beloved by Blue Jays fans across the country and has left an indelible impression on us all.”

Howarth has been in the Jays broadcast booth for more than 7,500 games, including six post-seasons and two World Series titles. As Cheek’s partner, one of the great stories is him making sure whenever possible that even if it was his inning to call, that he deferred to Cheek who was the No. 1 play-by-play man. Small gestures like that are the measure of the man.

In 2012, Howarth was honoured by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame with the Jack Graney Award for lifetime contributions to baseball in Canada. He was also awarded the Sports Media Canada Award for achievement in broadcasting both in 2003, with then broadcast partner Tom Cheek, and again individually in 2016.