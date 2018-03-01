Teitel: If you love hockey, attend a non-Olympic women's game

Now that the Winter Olympics are behind us and Team Canada is back on home soil our nation can resume its favourite pastime: watching NHL hockey and forgetting the names of the women players we cheered and jeered at only days ago. To name a few, in case your sex-selective amnesia has already set in: Marie-Philip Poulin. Shannon Szabados. Amanda Kessel. The Lamoureux twins.

They are some of the best in their game, but unlike their male counterparts, they do not have outsized salaries to return home to. This year the American women won gold in Pyeongchang. Last year they threatened to boycott the IIHF World Championship if USA Hockey did not meet their entirely reasonable demands to be paid a living wage and access some of the most basic perks associated with the lives of professional athletes: namely, hotel rooms of their own (unlike the men, the women had to share with teammates), higher bonuses for winning medals, increased marketing of their team and training programs for girls. To its credit, after a lot of bad press, USA Hockey agreed to meet several of the women’s demands, but a single organization can’t make up for a North American hockey audience that doesn’t take the women’s game seriously. In other words, it can’t make up for us.

When I wrote about the USA Hockey boycott last year, I received quite a few letters from hockey fans (mostly men but some women too) who sympathized with the plight of poorly paid female athletes but determined that sad though it is, women simply don’t have the skills or star power to build a large, lucrative, mainstream audience. The men’s game is faster, bigger, and better, these readers argued. Who wants to pay to see second-rate hockey? Who wants to tune in to an inferior game?

Well, apparently, we do, every four years. Isn’t it interesting that whenever the Olympics roll around — even those where NHLers do participate — nobody appears bored watching the women play? In fact, the opposite is true. Everyone seems to conveniently forget that the players are smaller and slower than the men, and the fighting non-existent — not only because the stakes are high, but because it’s good, exciting hockey. And it’s only getting better. I was at a bar watching the gold medal game last week and nearly every man was on the edge of his stool, cursing the officials and the shootout format — an awful way to end any hockey game, in my opinion, no matter how small the stakes.

Nobody had an epiphany between periods, stood up, and said, “Gee, I just realized I’m watching women’s hockey, an inferior game. Bartender, can you please change the channel to something manlier?” When we lost to the Americans after the dreaded shootout, nobody shrugged and said “oh well, it was only the women’s game. We’ve still got the men’s.” They swore and drank their sorrows away, as any heartbroken fan might do in defeat. But fast-forward a week after the closing ceremonies and the female hockey players who seemed to appear in every other commercial during the Games are suddenly absent from our hockey-obsessed national narrative and absent from our minds. This could be because the women’s brand of hockey can’t attract, long-term, an audience used to NHL-calibre play. Or it could be that a lot of male fans refuse to give women’s sports the time of day when patriotic duty isn’t at play — when women aren’t skating under the banner of the maple leaf.