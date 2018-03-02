Vinay Menon: Jimmy Kimmel and Oscars need to keep it light, not enlightening

When he strides onstage Sunday night to host the Academy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel may feel like a dead man walking.

In recent weeks, while spitballing material with his writers, there were probably times when the late-night comedian sighed, winced, yanked his beard, kicked a desk, pounded back Pepto-Bismol, sobbed, rubbed his forehead, scanned Expedia for one-way flights to Tahiti and begged the Lord for guidance:

“It’s me, Lord. Jimmy. Do I wax solemnly about sexual harassment in the industry or joke about the monster sex scene in The Shape of Water? Gun control or the MG 34s in Dunkirk? How do I pun Donald Trump into Darkest Hour? Do I dress up like Harvey Weinstein and molest a potted plant? A chorus line of dancing Kevin Spaceys in the big opening number? Three Billboards Outside of Moscow, Russia?”

Once upon a time, hosting the Oscars was like emceeing a wedding, albeit one that’s beamed via satellite to millions of people in 225 countries. The point is, as the tuxedoed compère, you zeroed in on the assembled guests for three-plus hours of self-congratulatory mirth. That was it.

There was no world outside those venue doors. There was no darkness to acknowledge and condemn. There was no reality.

This was a celebration, pure and simple, not an occasion for soul-searching.

Gleefully insular and proudly ignorant, that was the Academy Awards.

But in the 12 months since Kimmel last hosted, reality bit back. Now the cultural winds blow with potent hashtags — #MeToo, #TimesUp, #NeverAgain — that are as hard to ignore as a werewolf in your rearview mirror. To host an award show in 2018 is to navigate a minefield, in which some will demand the spotlight be cast on social justice while others beg just to be entertained already.

You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

While hosting the Golden Globes in January, Seth Meyers nailed the uncertainty for pioneering emcees in this age of scandal and sexual misconduct when he quipped: “A special hello to hosts of other upcoming awards shows that are watching me tonight — like the first dog they shot into outer space.”

Meyers did a fine job and didn’t break up on re-entry. But ratings for this year’s socially turbocharged Golden Globes — in which eight stars chaperoned activists as their guests and many others arrived on the red carpet in all-black to show support for victims of sexual harassment — missed last year’s target.

And the slide in viewership did not stop there.

Three weeks after the Globes, it was time for the Grammy Awards. Many musicians wore white roses to support #TimesUp. On the political front, there was a cameo by Hillary Clinton, who ridiculed Trump by reading a passage from Fire and Fury.

The next morning, the numbers were in: the Grammys cratered by 24 per cent compared to 2017. Total viewership of 19.8 million represented a nine-year low. Terrible, but not as bad as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which plunged by 30 per cent; if you rounded up all who watched, you could cram them into a 7-Eleven.

All of this raises a question: are award shows now doing more harm than good for the social movements that are dominating cultural conversations?

Are award shows actually making it easier for people to not care?

It’s hard to raise awareness when people are desensitized to the message. It’s hard to make progress if you are contributing to fatigue. It’s hard to enlighten if it sounds like you’re hectoring. It’s hard to change minds if people are changing the channel.

If someone tunes into a mindless telecast to deliberately take a break from serious issues ricocheting around the world, the last thing he or she wants is to get hit in the face with those serious issues.

That’s like going to the LCBO and finding nothing but milk.

It’s also of no benefit to the viewer, the show and, most important, the cause.

So as the 90th Academy Awards unfold inside the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night, maybe Kimmel’s job is easier than even he thinks. If there is an inverse correlation between politics and viewers — last year’s Oscars ceremony attracted just under 33 million viewers, the second-lowest total since 1974 — maybe the most sensible approach is to get back to basics and give everyone a timeout from reality.